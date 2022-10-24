Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for two vehicle theft suspects
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are suspected of stealing a vehicle out of Ocala. In a social media post, OPD shared several photos of the two male suspects in this vehicle theft case (see below). These photos of the...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested after woman flees to police station
A Leesburg man was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after a woman rushed to the Leesburg Police Department. The woman met with officers Tuesday morning in the lobby of the station and told them that 42-year-old Samy Louis had hurt her. She said that the couple had been arguing every day for months. When she said she needed to leave to get to work, Louis blocked the front door. When she turned away from him he grabbed her face from behind. When he did this, one of his fingers entered the right side of her mouth and dug into her gum while his other fingers dug into her lips. She told the police she was able to pull away from Louis and escape out the back door. The officers were able to see the scratches on her face and a deep gash to her gums. Both wounds were bleeding, according to the police report.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after being accused of stealing a/c units from Lowe’s in Ocala
A 38-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of stealing several air conditioning units from a Lowe’s home improvement store in Ocala. On July 6, 2022, MCSO deputies responded to the Lowe’s located at 7575 SW 90th Street in reference...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police investigating theft of custom hand truck/dolly valued at over $3,000
The Ocala Police Department is seeking any information from the public regarding a custom hand truck/dolly that was stolen last month in northeast Ocala. According to OPD, sometime between Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25, the hand truck/dolly (pictured below) was taken from an industrial park near the 2200 block of NE 36th Avenue.
Deputies investigate thousands of dollars reportedly missing from Lake County art gallery
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of missing money at the Leesburg Center for the Arts. The gallery is located downtown on West Magnolia Street. New board members reported what they said were inconsistencies in some financial documents. The sheriff’s office said...
villages-news.com
‘Nervous’ driver arrested after K-9 alerts on pickup on Historic Side of The Villages
A “nervous” driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her pickup during a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. Margaret Ann Milatz, 52, of Port Orange, was at the wheel of a black Toyota pickup on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jason Drive and East Schwartz Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
mycbs4.com
Gun found in high school bathroom in Ocala last week was stolen
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the gun that was located in a bathroom last week at Forest High School was a stolen gun. The gun was taken from a vehicle that was unlocked a few weeks ago. MCSO says that no arrests have been made and since then...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department seeks vendor to provide 300 uniforms
The City of Ocala is soliciting quotes for an experienced vendor to provide durable and comfortable uniforms for the Ocala Police Department’s officers. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Monday, November 7 at 2 pm.
WCJB
Marion County deputies searching for woman stealing credit cards
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing people’s credit cards. Amanda Lynn Fleenor, 34, is wanted for theft and fraud charges. Deputies say she stole a purse and made purchases with the credit cards. Fleenor has outstanding warrants from...
villages-news.com
Blood test revealing alcohol level leads to arrest of Villager in crash
The result of a blood test revealing a Villager’s alcohol level led to his arrest in a crash earlier this year. Brian Allen Leavitt, 56, of the Amelia Villas in the Village of Summerhill, was arrested last week at his home on a warrant charging him with driving under the influence. The charge stems from a crash which occurred July 22 in Wildwood. Leavitt had failed to stop at a stop sign and his vehicle struck a Toyota pickup which had been southbound on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Leavitt was leaving the SNJ liquor store at the time of the accident. It appeared he had been drinking. A full plastic pint bottle of Smirnoff vodka was found under his seat. Leavitt was transported by ambulance to the Ocala Health ER facility at Trailwinds Village. A blood sample was collected while he was receiving medical treatment. The sample was sent for testing to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
ocala-news.com
MCSO provides update on gun found in Forest High School bathroom
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating last week’s incident at Forest High School involving a stolen gun that was located inside a restroom. On Friday, October 21, Forest High School, which is located at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, was placed on a precautionary lockdown for a short period of time while law enforcement and school officials searched the premises for any further weapons. According to MCSO, no other weapons were discovered.
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s Office tries to find out who brought firearm into Forest High School
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are still working to track down the individual who brought a gun into Forest High School causing the school to be put in lockdown. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a stolen gun was found in a restroom at the high school last Friday. After the weapon was found, deputies locked down the school until it was determined the campus was safe.
WCJB
Eighty-year-old cyclist hit and killed on Maricamp Road in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian accident in Ocala on Thursday resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man from Ocala was walking his bicycle on the eastbound shoulder of Southeast Maricamp Road near Water Road. Just after 6 p.m., the man stepped into the roadway.
WCJB
Multiple people rushed to the hospital after head-on wreck in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway was blocked after multiple people were injured in a head-on collision on Friday in Silver Springs. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed head-on on East Highway 40. According to the Marion County...
ocala-news.com
Convicted felon with firearms, bomb-making materials arrested in Gainesville after 24-hour standoff
A 24-hour standoff ended peacefully on Tuesday after a 51-year-old convicted felon walked out of his Gainesville apartment, which contained firearms and bomb-making materials, and he surrendered to law enforcement. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), a report was received on Monday, October 24 regarding...
Click10.com
Florida man leads police on wild chase; tries to escape by jumping in river
SANFORD, Fla. – A Central Florida man is behind bars after leading cops on a wild chase across two counties. Seminole County deputies picked up the chase on Saturday after getting a call that a suspect in a Chevy Silverado was entering the county while being chased by a police helicopter from Orange County.
ocala-news.com
Man accused of stealing over $800 worth of electronics from Walmart
A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing over $800 worth of electronics from the Walmart located at 34 Bahia Avenue in Ocala. On Tuesday, an MCSO corporal responded to the Walmart in reference to an incident of grand theft....
click orlando
80-year-old man struck, killed while walking with bike along Marion County road, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man walking along a Marion County road with a bicycle was killed in a crash Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of County Road 464, or SE Maricamp Road, and Water Road.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in locating woman wanted for petit theft, fraud
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 34-year-old woman who is wanted for petit theft, criminal use of personal identification information, and fraudulent use of credit cards. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man busted on gun charge after friend points him out to police
A Leesburg man was arrested early Saturday morning by Leesburg police officers for possessing a concealed firearm. Leesburg officers had been notified that Fruitland Park police officers were looking for a gray Nissan which might be occupied by 18-year-old Tristan Bellus of Fruitland Park who was wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
