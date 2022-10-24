A Leesburg man was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after a woman rushed to the Leesburg Police Department. The woman met with officers Tuesday morning in the lobby of the station and told them that 42-year-old Samy Louis had hurt her. She said that the couple had been arguing every day for months. When she said she needed to leave to get to work, Louis blocked the front door. When she turned away from him he grabbed her face from behind. When he did this, one of his fingers entered the right side of her mouth and dug into her gum while his other fingers dug into her lips. She told the police she was able to pull away from Louis and escape out the back door. The officers were able to see the scratches on her face and a deep gash to her gums. Both wounds were bleeding, according to the police report.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO