ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville

The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Rece Davis Has Honest Reaction To Georgia-Florida Rivalry

The Georgia-Florida rivalry resumes this weekend at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. But there's been a recent trend in the games that is bugging ESPN's Rece Davis. In a preview for College GameDay, Davis admitted that the rivalry has featured too many blowouts lately and compared it to a team that takes out a big shovel and hits the other guy in the face. He admitted that he doesn't seem Florida keeping up with Georgia for long tomorrow.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Jamon Dumas-Johnson makes it known Georgia football isn’t looking ahead to Tennessee: ‘This rivalry means everything’

ATHENS — It’s natural to wonder if Georgia might be looking past the Florida Gators this week. Georgia is a 22.5-point favorite against Florida, a 4-3 team. After the game against Florida, Georgia is set to host No. 3 Tennessee. Should both teams win, it will be the highest-ranked matchup in the history of Sanford Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Forever SEC foes’ fans relished in reminding the Bulldog Nation that 1980 was Georgia’s last national championship, but that narrative is dead with Kirby’s Dawgs doing the talk on the field

Georgia is heading to Jacksonville atop the polls with a perfect 7-0 record as the reigning national champions of college football. Florida is 4-3 with losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU. The Gators led in all three of those games. The Bulldogs have beaten Oregon. Florida has topped Utah. So...
ATHENS, GA
News4Jax.com

Why the forecast for the Georgia-Florida game is a bit tricky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Fans are gearing up for the annual showdown Saturday at TIAA Bank Field between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. Weather is top of mind at this event, and the forecast is a bit...tricky. Watching the Wind. The main issue on Saturday will be...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn WR becomes latest to announce intent to transfer from program

Another day, another transfer at Auburn. According to his Twitter account, wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson will forgo the final 5 games and enter the transfer portal. He finishes his time on The Plains with 2 catches for 30 yards. A former 4-star recruit, Dawson is now the 10th member...
AUBURN, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more

A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
ATHENS, GA
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: USPS vehicle likely carrying midterm ballots destroyed in fire

A U.S. Postal Service vehicle that may have been carrying absentee ballots for midterm elections in Georgia became engulfed in flames and was destroyed on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the fire destroyed both the vehicle and “a lot of U.S. Mail.”. “A vehicle fire...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Report: death of Athens woman might not have been murder

Fox News is reporting that law enforcement is investigating the possibility that the September death of an Athens woman might not have been a homicide. 59 year-old Debbie Collier was reported missing by her family on September 10. Her naked and partially burned body was found the next day in Habersham County.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy