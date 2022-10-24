Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville
The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Florida game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 9 game (Oct. 29, 2022)
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the Florida Gators in a Week 9 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game. Georgia took down the Gators 34-7 last season. This game will be played in...
Rece Davis Has Honest Reaction To Georgia-Florida Rivalry
The Georgia-Florida rivalry resumes this weekend at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. But there's been a recent trend in the games that is bugging ESPN's Rece Davis. In a preview for College GameDay, Davis admitted that the rivalry has featured too many blowouts lately and compared it to a team that takes out a big shovel and hits the other guy in the face. He admitted that he doesn't seem Florida keeping up with Georgia for long tomorrow.
NBC Miami
Florida-Georgia Football Game in Jeopardy of Leaving Jacksonville With New Contract
For all but two games since the 1933 season, the annual football rivalry game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs has been played in the city of Jacksonville. When the current contract between the teams and the city runs out, that could mean a change in location for the feud between Southeastern Conference teams.
dawgnation.com
Jamon Dumas-Johnson makes it known Georgia football isn’t looking ahead to Tennessee: ‘This rivalry means everything’
ATHENS — It’s natural to wonder if Georgia might be looking past the Florida Gators this week. Georgia is a 22.5-point favorite against Florida, a 4-3 team. After the game against Florida, Georgia is set to host No. 3 Tennessee. Should both teams win, it will be the highest-ranked matchup in the history of Sanford Stadium.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Forever SEC foes’ fans relished in reminding the Bulldog Nation that 1980 was Georgia’s last national championship, but that narrative is dead with Kirby’s Dawgs doing the talk on the field
Georgia is heading to Jacksonville atop the polls with a perfect 7-0 record as the reigning national champions of college football. Florida is 4-3 with losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU. The Gators led in all three of those games. The Bulldogs have beaten Oregon. Florida has topped Utah. So...
News4Jax.com
Why the forecast for the Georgia-Florida game is a bit tricky
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Fans are gearing up for the annual showdown Saturday at TIAA Bank Field between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. Weather is top of mind at this event, and the forecast is a bit...tricky. Watching the Wind. The main issue on Saturday will be...
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn WR becomes latest to announce intent to transfer from program
Another day, another transfer at Auburn. According to his Twitter account, wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson will forgo the final 5 games and enter the transfer portal. He finishes his time on The Plains with 2 catches for 30 yards. A former 4-star recruit, Dawson is now the 10th member...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
Video: Giant tank in the median on I-295 near Pritchard Road in Jacksonville
Traffic is slowing on Interstate 295 near Pritchard Road due to onlookers looking at a giant tank on the side of the road. A video sent to Action News Jax by @ChrisFLTornado on Twitter shows a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicle next to the tank, which is in the median.
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
Red and Black
Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more
A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Southern Living found the best barbecue joints in the South
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
click orlando
Flagler County deputies arrest Georgia fugitive after hours-long manhunt
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville man wanted in the state of Georgia was arrested Monday night after Flagler County deputies spent more than six hours searching for him, according to the sheriff’s office. Flagler deputies said they’d found an unoccupied truck parked along John Campbell Road that...
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: USPS vehicle likely carrying midterm ballots destroyed in fire
A U.S. Postal Service vehicle that may have been carrying absentee ballots for midterm elections in Georgia became engulfed in flames and was destroyed on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the fire destroyed both the vehicle and “a lot of U.S. Mail.”. “A vehicle fire...
Property owner of Jacksonville apartment complex condemned for sewage issues in jail in Clay County
Action News Jax has learned that the owner of a recently condemned property in Jacksonville is in jail in Clay County. Brian Lozito, 53, was arrested for violation of probation. He was originally arrested in 2019 for child abuse and was sentenced to three years of probation in 2021. >>>...
Report: death of Athens woman might not have been murder
Fox News is reporting that law enforcement is investigating the possibility that the September death of an Athens woman might not have been a homicide. 59 year-old Debbie Collier was reported missing by her family on September 10. Her naked and partially burned body was found the next day in Habersham County.
Gregory Drive Elementary School in Jacksonville on lockdown due to police activity in the area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gregory Drive Elementary School was placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to police activity. According to Duval County Public Schools, there was police activity in the neighborhood close to the school. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The school was on a lockdown out...
