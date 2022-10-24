Read full article on original website
NBA
Charlotte Hornets Exercise Team Options On Ball, Bouknight And Jones
October 27, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has exercised its fourth-year team option on guard LaMelo Ball and its third-year team options on guard James Bouknight and forward/center Kai Jones. Ball, the third overall selection in the...
NBA
5 takeaways from Bucks' comeback win over Nets
MILWAUKEE – One double-MVP went double-double, another double-MVP picked up double-Ts. Here are five takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. 1. Antetokounmpo’s big 2nd half. Giannis Antetokounmpo got to halftime as peeved as the rest of the...
NBA
Russell Westbrook misses Lakers-Nuggets game with sore left hamstring
DENVER (AP) — Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers’ game Wednesday night at Denver to rest a sore left hamstring. Lakers coach Darvin Ham announced the plan before the game to take a precautionary route with Westbrook’s injury. “We all came to a conclusion that...
NBA
Hornets’ Offense Goes Cold In Road Loss To Orlando
Hayward Scores 18 PTS, But Magic’s Size and Length Stifles Charlotte’s Efforts. The Orlando Magic had been inching closer and closer to its first win of the season over the past week and on Friday night, it finally came in emphatic fashion, sending the Charlotte Hornets to a 113-93 road loss at the Amway Center.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Nuggets 10-26-22
The Lakers (0-3) take to the road for their first multi-game road trip of the season, starting with a date in Denver with the Nuggets at 7 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet and on ESPN. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. WESTBROOK DOUBTFUL. Russell Westbrook left...
NBA
DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th NBA player to score 20,000 points
DeMar DeRozan rounded out the NBA’s list of 20,000-point scorers on Friday in fitting fashion, hitting a mid-range jumper midway through the first quarter in San Antonio to become the 50th player to reach the plateau. The 13-year veteran entered the game averaging 20.8 points on 46.5% shooting (28.8%...
NBA
10 stats to know from first 10 days of 2022-23
There have been 69 games played over the first 10 days of the season, with nearly every team playing either four games (11 teams) or five games (17 teams), with the two exceptions of Milwaukee (the last unbeaten team with only three games played) and Miami (the busiest team with six games played).
NBA
SPURS WAIVE JOSHUA PRIMO
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 28, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived Joshua Primo. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford.
NBA
Trail Blazers Look To Stay Hot As They Welcome In The Heat
• Portland and Miami will meet two times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Oct. 26 and the second taking place in Miami on Nov. 7. • LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers lost the 2021-22 season series to the Heat, 0-2. • In 18...
NBA
Coup’s Takeaways: Six Players Score In Double Figures As HEAT Find Their Identity And Earn First Road Win
1. This one didn’t start too well for what wound up being a 119-98 final margin. Portland scored 31 in the first quarter as the defense was again giving up fast-break points while the HEAT were relying on some off-profile shots to keep their own offense chugging along. But great Max Strus (16 points) and Jimmy Butler minutes, along with a re-engaged defense, helped them to a lead by the break.
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies Medical Update
Memphis Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams continues to experience right knee soreness stemming from patellar tendinitis. Further diagnostic testing supports a return to play protocol involving progressive loading and an expected return in 4-6 weeks.
NBA
Raptors president Masai Ujiri fined $35K
NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri has been fined $35,000 for approaching the scorer’s table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident occurred during the Raptors’ 112-109 loss to the Miami Heat on...
NBA
Todd Graffagnini on Pelicans win vs. Dallas, West Coast trip | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the exciting win against the Dallas Mavericks as the Pels pulled the upset shorthanded, and talk about some of the standout performances from players in the game. Radio play by play voice of the Pelicans Todd...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 10.28.22
GAME NIGHT FROM SAN ANTONIO. Bulls (3-2, 1-1 on the road) at Spurs (3-2, 0-1 at home) Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 7:15. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 24ppg. Spurs: Johnson: 21ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13 per . Spurs: Poeltl: 10 per. LEADING ASSISTS:...
NBA
Following Win Over Pacers, 76ers Begin Road Trip in Toronto | Gameday Report 5/82
The next game for the 76ers (1-3) is Wednesday against the Raptors (2-2) in Toronto, kickstarting a four-game road trip to close out the first month of the new season. The second game will also be played in Toronto (Friday), followed by stops in Chicago (Saturday) and Washington (Monday). The...
NBA
The Riffcast: Talen Horton-Tucker lifts Jazz over Rockets
With Mike Conley in foul trouble and Collin Sexton sidelined with injury, Talen Horton-Tucker stepped up against Houston - 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 0 turnovers. JP Chunga recapped Utah’s 109-101 victory. Catch The Riffcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.
NBA
Grizzlies defeat Kings 125-110, in second double-digit comeback win of the season
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Sacramento Kings 125-110 at Golden 1 Center Thursday night, improving to 4-1 this season and keeping the Kings winless after their four games. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 31 points, six rebounds and four assists. Ja Morant followed with 22 points, five rebounds and...
NBA
NBA 2K League Champions Bucks Gaming To Hold Youth Camps Led By Head Coach Lance Sessions And Point Guard Michael “Cooks” Campbell
MILWAUKEE (Oct. 28, 2022) – NBA 2K League Champions Bucks Gaming will host two sessions of youth camps on Nov. 6 and Dec. 10. The camps will play NBA 2K23 and be led by Bucks Gaming head coach Lance Sessions and point guard Michael “Cooks” Campbell. The...
NBA
76ers vs. Raptors Preview: Why Embiid and Philadelphia Will Win and Cover
Odds via PointsBet. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors meet for the first time this season tonight in Toronto. The 76ers eliminated the Raptors in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, but can Toronto get revenge at home against Philly tonight?. >>...
NBA
Lakers move Russell Westbrook to bench amid 0-4 start
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook will begin to come off the bench for the “forseeable future,” reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Lakers will start LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown Jr. and Damian Jones against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, ending Westbrook’s streak of 1,007 consecutive appearances as a starter.
