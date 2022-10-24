ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

NBA

Charlotte Hornets Exercise Team Options On Ball, Bouknight And Jones

October 27, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has exercised its fourth-year team option on guard LaMelo Ball and its third-year team options on guard James Bouknight and forward/center Kai Jones. Ball, the third overall selection in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

5 takeaways from Bucks' comeback win over Nets

MILWAUKEE – One double-MVP went double-double, another double-MVP picked up double-Ts. Here are five takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. 1. Antetokounmpo’s big 2nd half. Giannis Antetokounmpo got to halftime as peeved as the rest of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Hornets’ Offense Goes Cold In Road Loss To Orlando

Hayward Scores 18 PTS, But Magic’s Size and Length Stifles Charlotte’s Efforts. The Orlando Magic had been inching closer and closer to its first win of the season over the past week and on Friday night, it finally came in emphatic fashion, sending the Charlotte Hornets to a 113-93 road loss at the Amway Center.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Three Things to Know: Lakers at Nuggets 10-26-22

The Lakers (0-3) take to the road for their first multi-game road trip of the season, starting with a date in Denver with the Nuggets at 7 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet and on ESPN. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. WESTBROOK DOUBTFUL. Russell Westbrook left...
DENVER, CO
NBA

DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th NBA player to score 20,000 points

DeMar DeRozan rounded out the NBA’s list of 20,000-point scorers on Friday in fitting fashion, hitting a mid-range jumper midway through the first quarter in San Antonio to become the 50th player to reach the plateau. The 13-year veteran entered the game averaging 20.8 points on 46.5% shooting (28.8%...
NBA

10 stats to know from first 10 days of 2022-23

There have been 69 games played over the first 10 days of the season, with nearly every team playing either four games (11 teams) or five games (17 teams), with the two exceptions of Milwaukee (the last unbeaten team with only three games played) and Miami (the busiest team with six games played).
UTAH STATE
NBA

SPURS WAIVE JOSHUA PRIMO

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 28, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived Joshua Primo. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Trail Blazers Look To Stay Hot As They Welcome In The Heat

• Portland and Miami will meet two times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Oct. 26 and the second taking place in Miami on Nov. 7. • LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers lost the 2021-22 season series to the Heat, 0-2. • In 18...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Coup’s Takeaways: Six Players Score In Double Figures As HEAT Find Their Identity And Earn First Road Win

1. This one didn’t start too well for what wound up being a 119-98 final margin. Portland scored 31 in the first quarter as the defense was again giving up fast-break points while the HEAT were relying on some off-profile shots to keep their own offense chugging along. But great Max Strus (16 points) and Jimmy Butler minutes, along with a re-engaged defense, helped them to a lead by the break.
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies Medical Update

Memphis Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams continues to experience right knee soreness stemming from patellar tendinitis. Further diagnostic testing supports a return to play protocol involving progressive loading and an expected return in 4-6 weeks.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Raptors president Masai Ujiri fined $35K

NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri has been fined $35,000 for approaching the scorer’s table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident occurred during the Raptors’ 112-109 loss to the Miami Heat on...
NEW YORK STATE
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 10.28.22

GAME NIGHT FROM SAN ANTONIO. Bulls (3-2, 1-1 on the road) at Spurs (3-2, 0-1 at home) Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 7:15. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 24ppg. Spurs: Johnson: 21ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13 per . Spurs: Poeltl: 10 per. LEADING ASSISTS:...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

The Riffcast: Talen Horton-Tucker lifts Jazz over Rockets

With Mike Conley in foul trouble and Collin Sexton sidelined with injury, Talen Horton-Tucker stepped up against Houston - 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 0 turnovers. JP Chunga recapped Utah’s 109-101 victory. Catch The Riffcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

Lakers move Russell Westbrook to bench amid 0-4 start

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook will begin to come off the bench for the “forseeable future,” reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Lakers will start LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown Jr. and Damian Jones against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, ending Westbrook’s streak of 1,007 consecutive appearances as a starter.
LOS ANGELES, CA

