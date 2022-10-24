ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

Betting the Buckeyes: Penn State

If you're bored as a Buckeye fan of watching your team play against opponents who simply don't have enough talent to compete with Ohio State week in and week out, this might be a good week to tune in. The Buckeyes should finally be in what head coach Ryan Day calls a "matchup game" when the second-ranked Scarlet and Gray take on No. 13 Penn State on Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Bucknuts Roundtable: Penn State

The Buckeyes are back on the road for just the second time in 2022 this weekend. No. 2 Ohio State is headed to Happy Valley to take on No. 13 Penn State on Saturday afternoon. That's right, Saturday afternoon. No night game or "White Out" on this visit to Beaver Stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State student found dead after party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn State student's death is under investigation, but police believe excessive drinking was a factor.The 21-year-old was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment on West College Avenue Sunday, police said, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.He was reportedly at a party earlier in the night and drank a lot of alcohol during a drinking game, WTAJ said. His identity hasn't been released. A toxicology report is pending.Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or through their website.
NorthcentralPA.com

Willliamsport high school student dies

Williamsport, Pa. — A Wiliamsport high school student has died, according to school district officials. The district issued a release Monday afternoon, saying they had learned of the death earlier that day and would be providing support and counseling to students on Tuesday. “We are saddened to learn of the very tragic loss of one of our high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this very difficult time, and we extend our condolences to them.” A team of grief counselors will be available on-site throughout the day tomorrow for students, faculty and staff. Extra support also will be deployed to the high school to provide any additional assistance the school may need.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Inmates death at SCI Houtzdale under investigation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate at SCI Houtzdale died Sunday after he was found unresponsive in his cell. Inmate Michael Shaffer, 44, was found in his cell at 4:01 p.m. where he was administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived, according to SCI Houtzdale Superintendent Scott Klinefelter. Shaffer was pronounced dead at 4:33 p.m. […]
HOUTZDALE, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating shooting near Altoona apartment building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating after a shooting happened near an apartment building on Sunday night in Altoona. Altoona police wrote in a Facebook post, that two black men in a dark sedan got into an argument with another man over a traffic complaint near City Hall Commons along the 1300 block of 12th […]
ALTOONA, PA

