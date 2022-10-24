Read full article on original website
Penn State Recruiting Roundup: The latest Nittany Lions football and basketball updates
Penn State's massive "White Out" weekend is in the books and another big weekend awaits with Ohio State coming to Happy Valley for a Big Noon kickoff. As such, there has been a lot going on in the recruiting world — on both the football and basketball fronts. The...
Late Kick: Does Penn State have a chance to shock Ohio State?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the week nine matchup between Ohio State and Penn State.
Betting the Buckeyes: Penn State
If you're bored as a Buckeye fan of watching your team play against opponents who simply don't have enough talent to compete with Ohio State week in and week out, this might be a good week to tune in. The Buckeyes should finally be in what head coach Ryan Day calls a "matchup game" when the second-ranked Scarlet and Gray take on No. 13 Penn State on Saturday.
Bucknuts Roundtable: Penn State
The Buckeyes are back on the road for just the second time in 2022 this weekend. No. 2 Ohio State is headed to Happy Valley to take on No. 13 Penn State on Saturday afternoon. That's right, Saturday afternoon. No night game or "White Out" on this visit to Beaver Stadium.
Penn State police urge community to avoid event featuring Proud Boys founder
“Provocateurs love nothing more than to fill a room with protesters and record it as content for their online platforms. As a community, we should not advance their purposes.”
Centre County doctors share ‘deep concern’ about Mehmet Oz as Pennsylvania Senator
More than 10 Centre County doctors participated in a “Real Doctors against Oz” press conference in State College on Monday.
Penn State student found dead after party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn State student's death is under investigation, but police believe excessive drinking was a factor.The 21-year-old was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment on West College Avenue Sunday, police said, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.He was reportedly at a party earlier in the night and drank a lot of alcohol during a drinking game, WTAJ said. His identity hasn't been released. A toxicology report is pending.Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or through their website.
Willliamsport high school student dies
Williamsport, Pa. — A Wiliamsport high school student has died, according to school district officials. The district issued a release Monday afternoon, saying they had learned of the death earlier that day and would be providing support and counseling to students on Tuesday. “We are saddened to learn of the very tragic loss of one of our high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this very difficult time, and we extend our condolences to them.” A team of grief counselors will be available on-site throughout the day tomorrow for students, faculty and staff. Extra support also will be deployed to the high school to provide any additional assistance the school may need.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost Town
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore and no matter how many hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
Pittsburgh man caught meeting ‘teen’ in Clearfield, police say
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man was charged after being accused of trying to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl by 814 Pred Hunters in Clearfield, according to police. On Oct. 23, police were called to Sheetz in Clearfield to find the 814 Pred Hunters with Richard Fix IV, the 7th man […]
Driver killed when his rig loaded with milk goes off I-80 in central Pa.
MILTON – The driver of a tank truck loaded with milk was killed Sunday in an accident on Interstate 80 in Union County that kept one of the eastbound lanes closed for hours. Pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:15 p.m. accident three miles west of Route 15 was Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, Centre County.
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
Inmates death at SCI Houtzdale under investigation
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate at SCI Houtzdale died Sunday after he was found unresponsive in his cell. Inmate Michael Shaffer, 44, was found in his cell at 4:01 p.m. where he was administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived, according to SCI Houtzdale Superintendent Scott Klinefelter. Shaffer was pronounced dead at 4:33 p.m. […]
Police investigating shooting near Altoona apartment building
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating after a shooting happened near an apartment building on Sunday night in Altoona. Altoona police wrote in a Facebook post, that two black men in a dark sedan got into an argument with another man over a traffic complaint near City Hall Commons along the 1300 block of 12th […]
