Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
927thevan.com
Donna Fay Beyer
Donna Fay(Riemersma) Beyer, 83 of Holland went to heaven on Friday, October 28, 2022. Donna was born on October 30, 1938. She is survived by her children Steve Beyer of Holland, Diane (Robert) Kavanaugh of Ocala Florida, and Karen (David) Barrigear of Holland. Her grandchildren Nathan Sutherlin, Lucas(Juhyeon) Kavanaugh, Hilary Kavanaugh, Ashley(Josh) Craycraft, and Seth(Cheryl) Barrigear. Great grandsons Aiden Markward and Wyatt Craycraft. Sisters Dolores(Jerry) Moore and Carol(Lyle) VanderHaar. Brother-in-law David Beyer.
927thevan.com
Kathy Lundy
Kathy Joy Lundy, age 64, passed away on Monday, October 24th, 2022 surrounded by family. Kathy was born on December 13th, 1957 to Jake and Carol Terpstra in Zeeland, MI. Kathy met the love of her life Lon and was married for 45 years. Kathy enjoyed exploring and traveling to new places with Lon. She loved to go camping with her family and absolutely treasured her grandkids. Kathy carried on her dad’s green thumb in the garden. After Kathy retired from Hope College, she enjoyed cheering on the basketball teams.
927thevan.com
Henrietta B Driesenga
Henrietta B Driesenga (Hennie formally Lubben) went to be with her precious Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 at Vista Springs Assisted Living in Holland, MI. Hennie was born in Illinois on August 10th, 1937. Hennie was known for the loving care she provided for her family, her many friends, and anyone in need. Her smile would light up a room. She was a prayer warrior and a loving mom, grandma, and great-grandma.
927thevan.com
Tulip Time Announces Top 20 for 2023 Annual Poster Art Contest
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – Tulip Time announces the Top 20 finalists for the annual First Bloem Festival Artwork Competition, through which a work of art is selected for the official Tulip Time poster. After carefully reviewing more than 97 stunning submissions, the Top 20 finalists for...
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log October 27-28, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
927thevan.com
Wyoming Teen Charged in August Fatal Crash East of Hudsonville
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 27, 2022) – Ten weeks after a fatal crash involving a Jeep and a gravel truck east of Hudsonville, a 17-year-old Wyoming man will face criminal charges in the matter. On Thursday, Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies executed an arrest warrant against the unnamed motorist...
927thevan.com
Dux Advance in State Prep Grid Tourney; Hope Home, GVSU Away on Saturday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – In the state Division 3 high school football tournament on Friday night, Zeeland West beat the visiting Lowell Red Arrows, 36-28. The Dux will now visit St. Joseph next weekend in a district final, after the Bears disposed the visiting East Grand Rapids Pioneers, 49-10. The game should be next Friday evening, with broadcast time at 6:40 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
927thevan.com
Allegan Woman’s Child Care License Suspended by State
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 27, 2022) – An Allegan woman who operates a group child care home has had her license from the state suspended and may face revocation of that license. On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Child Care Licensing Bureau took this action...
927thevan.com
Semi Runs Red Light on US-31, Slams Pickup Truck South of Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 at Hayes Street shortly after 12 Noon. That was where a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man, apparently drove through a red light and slammed into a pickup truck that was going through the junction with a green light. While the trucker was not hurt, the pickup driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Comments / 0