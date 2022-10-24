Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Mayor Says Cates Landing Port Ready for Economic Growth
The first industrial recruit to the Port of Cates Landing has now begun the process of construction. Obion County Mayor Steve Carr told Thunderbolt News about the movement at the riverport by Sinova Global of Canada.(AUDIO) An industrial announcement for Sinova Global was made in Tiptonville in December of 2021,...
thunderboltradio.com
Annual Feeding of 5,000 Scheduled in Union City
The annual Feeding of 5,000 has been set for November 22nd in Union City. The biblical based event will include the distribution of 1,500 bags of food, along with a traditional sit-down Thanksgiving meal. Refuge Church pastor Dan Huggins told Thunderbolt News the day serves as an important ministry to...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Cell Phone
Union City police were called to investigate a stolen cell phone. Reports said officers were dispatched to Walmart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to speak with Courtney Alexander, of Rutherford. At the scene, Ms. Alexander said she was looking at sizes of infant clothing, when she set her phone down and...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commission Approves Repair List of Roads
The Obion County Commission has approved a list of roads that are in much need of repair. County Commissioners Danny Jowers and Eugene Hudgins spearheaded the move to address roads that were labeled the “worst of the worst”. At the latest commission meeting, board members approved a list...
thunderboltradio.com
Earthquake Recorded in Lake County on Wednesday
A small earthquake was recorded in Lake County on Wednesday. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 2.7 tremor was registered just after 8:00 in the morning. Reports said the center of the earthquake was recorded at a depth of just over six miles, and was located north...
thunderboltradio.com
Over 2,700 early votes in Weakley County with five days remaining in early voting period
Over 2,700 early votes have been cast in Weakley County with four and half days remaining in the early voting period. With Friday’s 343 in-person early votes, there have been 2,788 early votes cast with a half day of voting remaining Saturday and four days next week. Early voting...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Farmers Working Hard During Fall Harvest
Farmers in Obion County appear to headed down the stretch for Fall harvest. Agriculture Extension Director Bob Shumake told Thunderbolt News that local producers have taken advantage of the dry conditions to be in the fields.(AUDIO) Shumake also gave an update of the harvest for Obion County.(AUDIO) The Extension Director...
thunderboltradio.com
Additional officers at Henry County High School Friday after rumored threat
Extra officers will be at Henry County High School Friday after authorities were notified of a threat of a possible shooting. Sheriff Josh Frey says the threat was shared through social media and that Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department investigators have been conducting a follow-up investigation.
KFVS12
Small earthquake recorded in New Madrid County
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in New Madrid County early Thursday morning, October 27. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake registered 3.5 miles south of Catron and a few miles southwest of Lilbourn. The quake happened at 5:13 a.m. As of 5:30...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County School System Honors South Fulton Graduate
A former South Fulton High School graduate has been named the Obion County School System “Outstanding Alumni” for October. Ja’Quay Garmon graduated at South Fulton in 2013, and now serves at the school as an education assistant, along with football coaching assistant for the middle and high school teams.
Kait 8
M 2.7 quake recorded Wednesday morning
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday morning. The magnitude 2.7 quake was recorded at 8:10 a.m. Oct. 26. It was located about 4 kilometers (2.9 miles) north-northeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and 53 kilometers (33 miles) east of Kennett, Missouri. At least 7 people...
thunderboltradio.com
Coats Still Being Accepted for the “Warm Hearts Coat Drive”
There is still time to make a donation to our annual “Warm Hearts Coat Drive” to help those in need. Coats for children and adults can be dropped off at the 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK “The Quake” studios in Union City, or at the WCMT studios in Martin.
WBBJ
Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities release more details about Massac County brush fires that damaged a combined 85 acres of land
MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The Massac County Emergency Management Agency has released more information about two fires that damaged dozens of acres of land in the southern Illinois county on Monday. The EMA says the first fire was reported around 4 p.m. The brush fire was reported along North...
thunderboltradio.com
Wanted Kenton Man Arrested on Various Charges
A Kenton man has been arrested on charges in five area counties. The Obion County Sheriff’s Office said 43 year old Vernon Edward “Bubba” Harrell had pending charges in Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Gibson and Hardin County. In Obion County, Harrell was wanted for felony evading in a...
WBBJ
Tyson Foods to donate over 1,300 meals in Union City on Friday
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Tyson Foods is preparing to donate over 1,300 meals to families in West Tennessee. Tyson’s annual Community Feed event will take place Friday, October 28 in Union City. Beginning at 5 p.m. at the Obion County Farmers Market Pavilion, volunteers will be on-site handing...
thunderboltradio.com
Special Weather Statement Issued by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has just released a Special Weather Statement concerning potential severe weather. Forecasters say strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Obion County, western Weakley County, eastern Dyer County, along with portions of Crockett, Haywood and Madison County through 12:30. Doppler radar is tracking strong thunderstorms along...
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with Sikeston shooting
SIUC announced it partnered with MCC in Kansas City, Mo. for its Saluki Step Ahead program. Rain on Tuesday helped raise the level of the Mississippi River a little bit. Mo. House 147th Dist. candidate debate at 6:30 p.m. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. The candidates for the Mo. House...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, TN – Bobby Joe Brown, age 42, of Obion County, Tennessee has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for unlawfulpossession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. United States. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the sentence Thursday evening. According to information presented in court, on August 7,...
KFVS12
Police chase 3 suspects accused of stealing diesel from Caruthersville gas station
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Three adults accused of stealing diesel fuel and leading police on a chase were arrested in Caruthersville on Wednesday, October 27. Caruthersville said three vehicles were involved in stealing more than $700 worth of diesel from the BP gas station in town and driving off. Shortly...
