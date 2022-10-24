Read full article on original website
Tarleton Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is Region’s Third-largest-growing Chapter
STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Sigma Omicron Chapter has been recognized as the third-largest-growing chapter in the region by the West Texas State Director of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. On campus since 1994, the Sigma Omicron Chapter is the only National Pan-Hellenic Council...
Central Texas Sheriff’s Office sends scam warning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning of trending scams through Facebook to residents. The Sheriff’s Office warns of accounts being cloned and sending friend requests where they then send messages through messenger. “If you engage and communicate with them them, they...
‘I don’t feel old’: Central Texas man believed to be oldest practicing dentist in U.S. has no plans to retire soon
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas dentist born at the height of the Great Depression says genetics and a genuine love for his patients has kept him working nearly 70 years, five days a week, and he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. Robert Henry Johnson, 90, is...
House for Rent in Early, TX
$1500 per month partly furnished and 1 month security deposit to be paid with 1st month’s rent.
Honeybees claim District Title Tuesday
It took the Stephenville Honeybees (28-8, 8-0) four sets to defeat the Graham Lady Blues (27-13, 4-4) and claim the District 6, 4A title on Tuesday evening in the SHS Gandy Gym, 24-26, 24-26, 25-23, 19-25. At the end of district play, Stephenville in at the top of District 6,...
UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
Court Records 10/21/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from October 14 through October 20:. Bagley-Schultz, Kayle Nicole, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Espinoza, Ryan Nathaniel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Carter, Harold James, Failure to ID Fugitive. Jackson, Gyriel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Weber, Jacques Albert...
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star
RISING STAR, TX – A domestic disturbance on Sunday escalated into a family shooting outside of Rising Star. According to the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, on the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his…
Brown County inmate escapes jail grounds, located half hour later
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) reported that an inmate escaped from jail grounds, and was located about 30 minutes later. Right around 2:25 p.m., Sergio Castillo, assigned to work at Precinct 3 County barn, walked away from his work detail. BCSO, along with Early and Brownwood Police Departments, and […]
Pedestrian killed in Cleburne has now been identified
The victim struck and killed by a car in Cleburne over the weekend has now been identified. Investigators say Matthew Owen was crossing the street Sunday evening when he was hit by a car.
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 26
On Monday, Oct. 24, Deputy Byron Langley and Deputy Chris Williamson responded to a call at N US 183, May. The owner of the residence was not home. His father was at the house when Deputy Langley and Deputy Williamson arrived. The father stated a vehicle struck a mailbox and the main gas matter to the house then left the residence. The father stated he did not see the accident but was told what happened by a passing motorist.
