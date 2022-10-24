Read full article on original website
Ginger Grant
4d ago
From local people in my area, they said she’s a very loving person but going thru a really bad time. Mental health issues need to be taken seriously.
Fuzz Eldred
4d ago
Mental illness needs to be taken alot more seriously instead of locking them up help them they obviously need help. this is the 3rd story in our area I have read and they are all the same these people need help
WOLF
Police: Woman arrested for breaking into home, stabbing man and woman
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman is behind bars in Luzerne County after police say she broke into a home on Wednesday and assaulted and stabbed two people. According to the Duryea Police Department, multiple agencies were called to the 1200 block of Main Street in Duryea around 11:30 AM for a reported stabbing and assault.
Suspect accused of breaking in through kid’s window to assault mom
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say broke into a Luzerne County child’s room while they were in bed to assault her mother and mother’s friend. On October 26 around 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Main Street […]
Preliminary hearing for teen accused of killing girl
DRUMS, Pa. — The teenager accused of killing a high school cheerleader went before a judge on Thursday. Alan Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, was in court in Drums for a preliminary hearing. Meyers is accused of shooting 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich in the head during the early morning...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man identified and arrested for lottery duplication
TILDEN TWP., Pa. -- On October 18, 2022, the victim reported to Tilden Township Police that she purchased a “scratch off’ lottery ticket that was a $500.00 winner. The victim posted a picture of the winning ticket on Facebook which had the QR code scratched off and visibly displayed.
Police say gang members brought weapons to local schoolgrounds
School resource officers at Wilkes Barre Area High School contacted Plains Township Police yesterday afternoon to report suspicious activity in the school parking lot. Now five men are each facing a felony charge for carrying a firearm without a license and each a misdemeanor count of possession of a weapon on school property. Plains Township Police arrived and stopped a vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot. According to police, Nick Liquey and Hector Vasquez Colon were taken into custody and during questioning, three other suspects, Jesus Gonzalez, Ariansy Osiro Paredes and Danny Salazar Parra, identified themselves as members of the Trinitarios street gang and witnesses say they were seen flashing gang signs to possible members of the Crip street gang in the parking lot. Bail for each is set at one million dollars cash. Preliminary hearings are set for next month in Luzerne County Court.
Woman allegedly leaves scratch marks on man's throat during assault
Unityville, Pa. — A woman who got into an argument with a man allegedly struck him several times in the face and put her hands around his neck, police say. State police at Montoursville say Jasmine Kapp, 30, of Unityville, was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m. Oct. 19 for the alleged assault at a home in Jordan Township. The accuser told police he and Kapp began arguing about...
abc27.com
Two charged in Berks County homicide investigation
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been charged after a homicide investigation in Berks County. According to Reading Police, Andre Davis and Michael Williams were charged in connection to the shooting death of Bruce Sellers on September 11, 2022. Police say Davis was arrested on October 20 and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shot while driving in Reading, police say
READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday morning while driving in Reading. Police say the 18-year-old told them a person pulled up beside him and opened fire on his car while he was driving in the area of Sixth and Spring streets. He...
Five armed men nabbed by police near school
PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus. Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District...
Police allegedly find cash, drugs during raid
Bloomsburg, Pa. — After setting up several drug buys, police raided a Bloomsburg man's apartment and found cash, drugs, paraphernalia, and drug packaging, police say. Officers also reportedly found the suspected dealer, Robert J. Hoffman, 34, hiding in a utility closet during the raid. Officers with the Bloomsburg and Scott Township police departments arranged numerous methamphetamine buys using a confidential informant in September and October, according to court records. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
US Marshals bust Berks man in connection with homicide
READING, Pa. — Police have made a second arrest in connection with the killing of a man in downtown Reading last month. U.S. Marshals apprehended Michael Williams in the 500 block of Buttonwood Street on Thursday, according to the Reading police. The RPD said Williams' arrest on burglary and...
Local man makes woman undress while armed with knife
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man armed with a knife walked into woman's home and forced her to undress as he demanded sex, police say. Gary David Coco, 43, of Bloomsburg allegedly entered through a partially-opened front door while the woman was cleaning her home Tuesday around 8 p.m. Coco held a 13-inch knife to the accuser’s neck and made her remove all her clothing, police said. Coco forced the woman...
Sisters accused of stabbing woman 9 times with knife
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two sisters have been arraigned on charges after being accused of stabbing a woman multiple times during a dispute police say was about their children According to the HanoverTownship Police Department, on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. officers were called to a stabbing victim at the Hanover Village Apartment Complex. […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA: Man justified in killing 2 men who attacked him at parking lot of pub
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - In a news conference Thursday, the Bucks County District Attorney said a man was justified in shooting and killing two people who attacked him outside of a pub earlier this month. Liam Hughes was justified in killing Steven Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, and Raymond Farrell,...
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest man for trying to meet a 15-year-old in Warren County
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A 62-year-old Pennsylvania man went to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old, but instead, he was met by an adult and was then arrested, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. In late July, law enforcement discovered that John Lore...
Man in custody after car crashed into woman walking with infant in stroller
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police tell Eyewitness News a woman has been sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while walking with an infant in a stroller. Officials said they received reports that a woman was walking with a child in a stroller around 3:40 p.m. when a vehicle drove towards […]
Times News
Arizona women face drug, gun charges after 1-80 stop
Two Arizona women have been charged with possession of fentanyl and a gun following a traffic stop Tuesday in Kidder Township. State police at Hazleton stopped a Dodge Charger going 77 mph heading east on Interstate 81. Cassie Clayton, 47, of Glendale, Arizona, was the driver. The passenger, Michelle Dockins,...
Pa. woman charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated after killing motorcyclist: DA
A 20-year-old Allentown woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated and related offenses from a July 17 crash in Bethlehem when the car she was driving struck a motorcycle, killing its driver, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and city police reported Wednesday. Kyeemah J. Lane was...
Luzerne County woman hit by car pronounced dead
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman struck by a vehicle Tuesday night has been pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner tells Eyewitness News 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage, from Hanover Township, was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour after a car crashed into her on the 1200 […]
4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
