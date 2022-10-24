School resource officers at Wilkes Barre Area High School contacted Plains Township Police yesterday afternoon to report suspicious activity in the school parking lot. Now five men are each facing a felony charge for carrying a firearm without a license and each a misdemeanor count of possession of a weapon on school property. Plains Township Police arrived and stopped a vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot. According to police, Nick Liquey and Hector Vasquez Colon were taken into custody and during questioning, three other suspects, Jesus Gonzalez, Ariansy Osiro Paredes and Danny Salazar Parra, identified themselves as members of the Trinitarios street gang and witnesses say they were seen flashing gang signs to possible members of the Crip street gang in the parking lot. Bail for each is set at one million dollars cash. Preliminary hearings are set for next month in Luzerne County Court.

