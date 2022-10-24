ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

iheart.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Kicks Off

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is now underway at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. From now through November 6th, the fair will feature rides, an exotic petting zoo, a strongman, a magician, pig races, and plenty of live music. Tickets are $5 for anyone over 48 inches...
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time

Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

How one Baton Rouge company grew to be a nationwide operator of health care clinics

Since starting in 1999, Baton Rouge-based Premier Health has grown to be nationwide operator of urgent care clinics, treating about 1 million patients annually. The company's model is based on joint-venture partnerships with well-respected local health care systems, such as Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LCMC Health. The company offers a range of services from choosing sites for after hours clinics, to recruiting doctors and staff for the clinics, IT, billing insurance companies and collecting payments from patients. Premier Health will soon have 85 clinics in 13 states stretching from Oregon to Florida. In Louisiana, the company operates 46 urgent care and occupational medicine clinics.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baker blight community meeting set for Thursday

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baker have the chance to attend the first of two community meetings focused on eliminating and preventing blight in the area on Thursday, Oct. 27. The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Restoration Christian Center. The address is...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fifolet Halloween Festival returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s fun for everyone. The Fifolet Halloween Festival returns to Baton Rouge starting Oct. 27 through Oct. 30. King of the Festival Lance Parker stopped by WVLA studios and said the festival returns after two years. The festival did not take place in the last two years because of the pandemic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

New Zee Zee’s planned for former George’s location

The former location of a popular Baton Rouge restaurant may soon be back in business with a familiar name. Plans are in the works for Zee Zee’s, a neighborhood bar and restaurant that would open in what used to be the George’s restaurant under the Perkins Road overpass, which closed in 2020. The name is a nod to Zee Zee Gardens, another neighborhood mainstay that’s now closed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Where to get rid of old medications on Saturday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, and the Baton Rouge Health District are asking Louisianians who have unused or expired prescription drugs to drop them off on Saturday. Fall 2022 Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a semi-annual event...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week

The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB.com

State Fair lands in Ascension Parish

A New SUV For Seniors Is Cheaper Than You Might ImagineSenior Offers | Search Ads|. Play Now In Your BrowserMore than internet games have to offer. Transcend your expectations with Hero Wars!Hero Wars|. Here Are 50 of the Coolest Gifts for This 202250 Insanely Cool Gadgets You'll Regret Not Getting...
brproud.com

Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival

The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
PORT ALLEN, LA
WAFB

New Grieving and Mental Health facility coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hospice Baton Rouge plans to open a new facility to provide support for those dealing with mental health issues and grieving for loved ones. Sometimes during the most traumatic times of someone’s life, they may need a helping hand. Dawn Brumfield recognized her need for help when her husband fell down and broke his hip. “Someone suggested that we call Hospice of Baton Rouge. So I called, I’d never dealt with hospice before,” says Brumfield.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools holding fall teacher, paraprofessional job fair

Ascension Parish Public Schools is holding a fall job fair Nov. 10 to fill 24 current teacher openings and 13 paraprofessional openings across the district. Those wishing to secure teaching or teacher support positions for the current year should attend as well as those who will be graduating from teacher preparation programs in December and May.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brweeklypress.com

Frances Alexander, Former Principal of Cohn Elementary School, Earns Doctorate

WOODVILLE, Miss. – Frances Alexander, former principal of Cohn Elementary School in West Baton Rouge Parish, recently earned her Doctor of Education degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg. “I am excited that I was able to persevere and complete the doctoral program in Educational Administration,” said Alexander....
WOODVILLE, MS
West Side Journal

Additional attractions set for 2022 Acadian Festival

Event organizers hope to keep the stride going strong for the International Acadian Festival a year after one of the biggest turnouts in its 53-year history. Festivities kick off Friday evening at the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Community Center overlooking the Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park. The event is sponsored and organized each year by Plaquemine Knights of Columbus Council 970.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Department of Transportation and Development receives bids for renovations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that 11 projects across the state may be underway shortly. 11 contractors have placed “low” bids totaling $91.4 million to begin working. “This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge doctor explains men’s fear of the white coat

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Dr. Gerald Miletello with the Hematology Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge says many women ask him to tell their husbands to make an appointment. Dr. Miletello said the negative attitude many men have about seeking medical care is a huge problem, especially when it comes to colonoscopies and prostate exams.
BATON ROUGE, LA

