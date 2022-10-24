Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
iheart.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Kicks Off
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is now underway at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. From now through November 6th, the fair will feature rides, an exotic petting zoo, a strongman, a magician, pig races, and plenty of live music. Tickets are $5 for anyone over 48 inches...
NOLA.com
Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time
Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
theadvocate.com
How one Baton Rouge company grew to be a nationwide operator of health care clinics
Since starting in 1999, Baton Rouge-based Premier Health has grown to be nationwide operator of urgent care clinics, treating about 1 million patients annually. The company's model is based on joint-venture partnerships with well-respected local health care systems, such as Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LCMC Health. The company offers a range of services from choosing sites for after hours clinics, to recruiting doctors and staff for the clinics, IT, billing insurance companies and collecting payments from patients. Premier Health will soon have 85 clinics in 13 states stretching from Oregon to Florida. In Louisiana, the company operates 46 urgent care and occupational medicine clinics.
Baker blight community meeting set for Thursday
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baker have the chance to attend the first of two community meetings focused on eliminating and preventing blight in the area on Thursday, Oct. 27. The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Restoration Christian Center. The address is...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
brproud.com
Fifolet Halloween Festival returns to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s fun for everyone. The Fifolet Halloween Festival returns to Baton Rouge starting Oct. 27 through Oct. 30. King of the Festival Lance Parker stopped by WVLA studios and said the festival returns after two years. The festival did not take place in the last two years because of the pandemic.
225batonrouge.com
New Zee Zee’s planned for former George’s location
The former location of a popular Baton Rouge restaurant may soon be back in business with a familiar name. Plans are in the works for Zee Zee’s, a neighborhood bar and restaurant that would open in what used to be the George’s restaurant under the Perkins Road overpass, which closed in 2020. The name is a nod to Zee Zee Gardens, another neighborhood mainstay that’s now closed.
brproud.com
Where to get rid of old medications on Saturday in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, and the Baton Rouge Health District are asking Louisianians who have unused or expired prescription drugs to drop them off on Saturday. Fall 2022 Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a semi-annual event...
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week
The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
WAFB.com
State Fair lands in Ascension Parish
brproud.com
Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
theadvocate.com
Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival
The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
New Grieving and Mental Health facility coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hospice Baton Rouge plans to open a new facility to provide support for those dealing with mental health issues and grieving for loved ones. Sometimes during the most traumatic times of someone’s life, they may need a helping hand. Dawn Brumfield recognized her need for help when her husband fell down and broke his hip. “Someone suggested that we call Hospice of Baton Rouge. So I called, I’d never dealt with hospice before,” says Brumfield.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools holding fall teacher, paraprofessional job fair
Ascension Parish Public Schools is holding a fall job fair Nov. 10 to fill 24 current teacher openings and 13 paraprofessional openings across the district. Those wishing to secure teaching or teacher support positions for the current year should attend as well as those who will be graduating from teacher preparation programs in December and May.
brweeklypress.com
Frances Alexander, Former Principal of Cohn Elementary School, Earns Doctorate
WOODVILLE, Miss. – Frances Alexander, former principal of Cohn Elementary School in West Baton Rouge Parish, recently earned her Doctor of Education degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg. “I am excited that I was able to persevere and complete the doctoral program in Educational Administration,” said Alexander....
West Side Journal
Additional attractions set for 2022 Acadian Festival
Event organizers hope to keep the stride going strong for the International Acadian Festival a year after one of the biggest turnouts in its 53-year history. Festivities kick off Friday evening at the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Community Center overlooking the Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park. The event is sponsored and organized each year by Plaquemine Knights of Columbus Council 970.
225batonrouge.com
Feasts, mazes, trick-or-treating, live music and more this weekend in Baton Rouge
City Pork Highland is hosting a Fall Harvest Wine Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 27. Celebrate the change in weather with this fall-inspired meal. The dinner will include five courses, each paired with a different wine. The courses include pumpkin velouté, squid ink pasta, cumberland lamb and more. The dinner...
brproud.com
Department of Transportation and Development receives bids for renovations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that 11 projects across the state may be underway shortly. 11 contractors have placed “low” bids totaling $91.4 million to begin working. “This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge doctor explains men’s fear of the white coat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Dr. Gerald Miletello with the Hematology Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge says many women ask him to tell their husbands to make an appointment. Dr. Miletello said the negative attitude many men have about seeking medical care is a huge problem, especially when it comes to colonoscopies and prostate exams.
theadvocate.com
It's the busiest fall fairs and festivals weekend yet; check out our list
There's a new festival in town, specifically in Port Allen, where the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show makes its inaugural run on Saturday. Festivities take place on the grounds of the West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau, 2750 N. Westport Drive. Presented by Cajun Country...
