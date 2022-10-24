Mike vs. the World: The Jermaine Burton Situation
The Jermaine Burton situation at Alabama needed to be addressed. Nick Saban didn’t do it.
The Jermaine Burton situation at Alabama needed to be addressed. Nick Saban didn’t do it.
The Jermaine Burton situation at Alabama needed to be addressed. Nick Saban didn’t do it.
The Jermaine Burton situation at Alabama needed to be addressed. Nick Saban didn’t do it.
A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.https://mikefarrellsports.com
Comments / 2