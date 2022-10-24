Chicago Fire's Jhon Duran Linked to Liverpool and Manchester United

The 18-year-old striker is at the center of a transfer battle between two English powerhouses.

After an impressive debut campaign for Chicago Fire, striker Jhon Duran may be on the move to the English Premier League. Recent reports link the 18-year-old to Liverpool and Manchester United.

Duran's agent was spotted in England over the weekend and a move is in the pipeline for the $10 million-rated striker.

Jhon Duran scored eight goals and three assists in 27 outings for the Chicago Fire during the 2022 MLS campaign.

Photo: Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports

Duran's Fire teammate, goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, will join Chelsea FC when the calendar flips to 2023. Now, a move to one of the biggest teams in Europe is getting closer for Jhon Duran.