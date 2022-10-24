This Is Florida's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant

Photo: Getty Images

Fast food has a special place in the hearts of Americans, thanks to its convenience and addicting flavors. Most restaurants and brands have been in the country for decades.

We're not just talking about titans like McDonald's and Taco Bell or heavy hitters like Chick-fil-A and Whataburger. There are regional and state-specific businesses that have die-hard fans lining up for their delicious burgers, fried chicken , tacos, and other offerings.

For those curious about those longtime establishments, LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state. For Florida, that honor goes to Georgia Pig !

"Many of Florida’s historic restaurants are focused on seafood, not fast food, though the state was the home of the first (now shuttered) Burger King location. In 1953, Fort Lauderdale also welcomed Georgia Pig, a quick ‘n’ dirty little barbecue joint that is still open today. The Pig (as locals call it) serves up saucy BBQ sandwiches, as well as platters and more standard burgers and hot dogs."

If you're interested in dining at a piece of history, you can find Georgia Pig at 1285 S State Rd 7 in Fort Lauderdale. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and catering.

