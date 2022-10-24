ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans sign OT Eric Smith to the practice squad

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans are adding to their offensive line room on Monday with the signing of offensive tackle Eric Smith to the practice squad.

The Titans made the move official on Monday after Smith’s agent tweeted out a picture of the Virginia product signing his practice squad deal. In a corresponding move, the Titans cut outside linebacker Gerri Green.

Smith first broke into the league in 2019 with the New York Giants, where he appeared in two games for them that season. He has also played for the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

Smith has never made a start in his career but has played in four games in total. In the one full game he played with the Giants in 2019, Smith surrendered three sacks and five pressures at left tackle.

In other words: he’s a perfect fit for an offensive line group that already has issues blocking, especially in pass protection.

The Titans need an impact move at left tackle, but this one doesn’t move the needle. It appears Dennis Daley is safe for at least one more week.

