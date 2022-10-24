ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
TheStreet

Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki

Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
Narcity

Sunwing Added A New Charge For Travellers & You Now Have To Pay For Carry-On Luggage

Sunwing has introduced a new fee for travellers looking to bring luggage onto flights in order to "better serve" customers. The Canadian airline announced changes to its services that came into effect on October 24, 2022, including a new fee for passengers looking to bring carry-on luggage into the flight cabin.
Narcity

8 Countries Russian Passport Holders Can Travel To Visa-Free From Canada

For those with a Russian passport looking for some travel destinations outside of Canada when the mercury takes a plunge, there are some countries you might want to put on your bucket list. Just like for Indian passport-holders, the bearers of Russian passports also have visa-free access to many warm...
Narcity

26-Year-Old Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Told His GF First & She Could Hardly Believe It

Ryan MacGregor can now add his name to the long list of Lotto Max winners in Ontario, but he had trouble believing it at first — and so did his girlfriend!. The 26-year-old sales worker from Beamsville won $1 million off a Maxmillions prize in the Lotto Max draw on September 30, and recalled the moment he checked his winning ticket to OLG. Safe to say, it did not compute.
Narcity

This Easy 1 km Hike In BC Takes You To One Of The Highest Waterfalls In Canada

If you're searching for the perfect adventure this fall, look no further than this stunning hike in B.C. that will lead you to one of the highest waterfalls in Canada. The waterfall is called Helmcken Falls, which is located in Wells Gray Provincial Park, B.C., and it is Canada's fourth-highest waterfall, according to the Wells Gray website.
Narcity

WestJet Is Investigating After A Customer's Personal Information Was Posted To Social Media

WestJet has said an incident where a customer's flight details were posted to the airline's social media accounts was down to "human error." In posts to Twitter and Facebook on Thursday, October 27, which have since been deleted, a document containing the customer's details and flight information was posted and visible to WestJet's followers.
Narcity

Average Rent For A Toronto Condo Has Gone Way Up & Here's Why It's Getting Worse

From prices to competition, renting a condo in Toronto isn't getting any easier in 2022. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board released its Q3 Rental Market Report Thursday, detailing yet another sharp rise in rental rates, and said the current state of the Canadian economy is one of the reasons why this terrible trend is continuing.
Narcity

6 Delicious Caffe Latte Spots in Vancouver To Get A Caffeine Boost

If you are part of the roughly 70% of Canadians who embark on the daily consumption of coffee, you know the sensory awakening the delicious aroma of that caffeinated liquid provokes in most of us when brewed. Whether the smell allows you to manage to finally open your eyes wide for your morning routine, deeply concentrate on the task at hand or simply get out of bed like a prairie dog looking for snacks outside its home in the summer sun, coffee drinkers are simply wired to appreciate a nice stimulating drink.
Narcity

This Picturesque Ontario Town Is Like Walking Through A European Fairytale

If you've been dreaming about a European vacation lately, you're not alone. I mean, who wouldn't want to be surrounded by cobblestone streets, open-air cafes and centuries-old charm?. You might be surprised to know you don't even need to leave the province to satisfy those travel cravings. That's right, there's...
Narcity

Alberta Was Named As One Of The Top Travel Destinations For 2023 & It's The Only One In Canada

Alberta has been named as one of the top 25 destinations in the world to visit in 2023 and it's the only spot in Canada to make it on the list. In its annual list of the top 25 travel destinations in the world, National Geographic said Alberta is one of the places travellers should be visiting in the new year alongside places like the Scottish Highlands, Laos, and Ghana.

