Kingsport, TN

wjhl.com

Fountain Of Life Fall Festival

(WJHL) Dr. Matthew Young tells us about the upcoming Fall Festival to be held at the Fountain of Life Bible Church in Johnson City on Saturday, October 29th from 4 – 7pm. For more information visit Fountain of Life on Facebook.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Haunted Tri-Cities: The Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain

Roan Mountain is a location of unparalleled natural beauty, and the site plays host to century-old stories of strange noises in the wind. Described by some as an angelic choir or wails of the damned, the Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain sticks with all visitors who hear it. Haunted Tri-Cities:...
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
wjhl.com

Getting ready for the Kingsport Wing Fling

(WJHL) Lara Potter and Michael McConnell stopped by Daytime to preview the Wing Fling coming up at the Kingsport Farmers Market on November 3rd!. To the Kitchen! Lara Potter from Visit Kingsport and Shane Winegar from East Coast Wings and Grill tell us more and show us some of the wings that will be available during Kingsport’s Wing Fling coming up in Kingsport at the Farmer’s Market on November 3rd.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his ETSU roots

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County Sheriff's deputy in Thursday's Narcan training sighed when asked if he'd directly worked any drug overdoses. Kingsport prepares for winter, checks snow fighting …. The City of Kingsport is gearing up to be sure the roads are safe when snow falls this...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee

(WJHL) Wendy Potter and Sydney Pickering tell us about The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee event coming up in Greeneville November 5th and 6th along with a Nobles Banquet to be held on November 4th. For more information on these events visit www.AppalachianRenaissanceFaire.com.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Meet Your Provider by ETSU Health: Dr. Ashley Blaske

ETSU Health Rheumatologist Dr. Ashley Blaske is the only Board Certified Pediatric Rheumatologist East of Nashville in Tennessee, and she shares her story with us on this edition of Meet Your Provider. For more information call 423-439-7280 or go to the ETSU Health website.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Development requests in Gray to be discussed at Nov. 7 meeting

The City of Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials will host a community meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Daniel Boone High School to discuss upcoming development requests in the Gray area. Development requests in Gray to be discussed at Nov. …. The...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Daniel Boone football sees 1st-ever undefeated season

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County Sheriff's deputy in Thursday's Narcan training sighed when asked if he'd directly worked any drug overdoses. Kingsport prepares for winter, checks snow fighting …. The City of Kingsport is gearing up to be sure the roads are safe when snow falls this...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Westbound I-26 reopens after crash in Kingsport

UPDATE: Kingsport police say the crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened, according to TDOT. Previous: KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash has closed a section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport, according to TDOT. TDOT reports both westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 6, the Rock Springs Drive exit, are closed due to a […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Johnson City school board candidates participate in meet and greet

Johnson City school board candidates participate in meet and greet. Johnson City school board candidates participate …. Johnson City school board candidates participate in meet and greet. Apparent human remains found at South Holston Lake, …. Apparent human remains found at South Holston Lake, sheriff’s office reports. Star Watch...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

$50K lottery ticket sold at Food City in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One lucky Food City shopper snagged a winning lottery ticket at the location off Gray Station Road, according to a news release from the Tennessee Lottery on Tuesday. The winner’s Powerball ticket matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000, and they have yet to […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Crane falls into creek in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon police are asking drivers to use caution in one part of town due to an accident involving a crane. Photos shared by the police department show a crane on its side in a creek at the intersection of Porterfield Highway and Village Boulevard. No injuries were reported by police. The […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Lease signed for regional addiction treatment center in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is closer than ever to opening the region’s first ever long-term addiction treatment center in Carter County. A release from the office of Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby states that a lease agreement was signed Tuesday between the board overseeing the project and the State of Tennessee. […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Main break in Bristol, boil water notice issued

There has been a main break on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, Tennessee. South Fork Utility has reported a main break on Weaver Pike. They are also issuing a precautionary boil water notice for residence of the area once service has been restored.
BRISTOL, TN

