Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Fountain Of Life Fall Festival
(WJHL) Dr. Matthew Young tells us about the upcoming Fall Festival to be held at the Fountain of Life Bible Church in Johnson City on Saturday, October 29th from 4 – 7pm. For more information visit Fountain of Life on Facebook.
Haunted Tri-Cities: The Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain
Roan Mountain is a location of unparalleled natural beauty, and the site plays host to century-old stories of strange noises in the wind. Described by some as an angelic choir or wails of the damned, the Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain sticks with all visitors who hear it. Haunted Tri-Cities:...
Getting ready for the Kingsport Wing Fling
(WJHL) Lara Potter and Michael McConnell stopped by Daytime to preview the Wing Fling coming up at the Kingsport Farmers Market on November 3rd!. To the Kitchen! Lara Potter from Visit Kingsport and Shane Winegar from East Coast Wings and Grill tell us more and show us some of the wings that will be available during Kingsport’s Wing Fling coming up in Kingsport at the Farmer’s Market on November 3rd.
Tri-Cities Original: Kenny Chesney reflects on his ETSU roots
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County Sheriff's deputy in Thursday's Narcan training sighed when asked if he'd directly worked any drug overdoses. Kingsport prepares for winter, checks snow fighting …. The City of Kingsport is gearing up to be sure the roads are safe when snow falls this...
The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee
(WJHL) Wendy Potter and Sydney Pickering tell us about The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee event coming up in Greeneville November 5th and 6th along with a Nobles Banquet to be held on November 4th. For more information on these events visit www.AppalachianRenaissanceFaire.com.
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
Meet Your Provider by ETSU Health: Dr. Ashley Blaske
ETSU Health Rheumatologist Dr. Ashley Blaske is the only Board Certified Pediatric Rheumatologist East of Nashville in Tennessee, and she shares her story with us on this edition of Meet Your Provider. For more information call 423-439-7280 or go to the ETSU Health website.
The man behind the parachute: Family remembers skydiver Richard Sheffield
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The man who died after a skydiving accident in Jonesborough has been identified by his family. Richard Sheffield, the Elizabethton skydiver who died at the David Crockett Musket Bowl game Friday night, is survived by his wife Kim Sheffield, his twin sons Casey and Stacey and their families. Richard and Kim […]
Development requests in Gray to be discussed at Nov. 7 meeting
The City of Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials will host a community meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Daniel Boone High School to discuss upcoming development requests in the Gray area. Development requests in Gray to be discussed at Nov. …. The...
Veterans Voices: Afghanistan War veteran starting new chapter at ETSU
Every Friday on Veterans Voices, News Channel 11 shares stories of the women and men who served and then came home. Veterans Voices: Afghanistan War veteran starting …. Every Friday on Veterans Voices, News Channel 11 shares stories of the women and men who served and then came home. Tri-Cities...
Kingsport Texas Roadhouse set for expansion
The restaurant announced plans Tuesday to add seating for 60 additional guests and increase the size of its to-go area, according to a release from the company.
Daniel Boone football sees 1st-ever undefeated season
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County Sheriff's deputy in Thursday's Narcan training sighed when asked if he'd directly worked any drug overdoses. Kingsport prepares for winter, checks snow fighting …. The City of Kingsport is gearing up to be sure the roads are safe when snow falls this...
Westbound I-26 reopens after crash in Kingsport
UPDATE: Kingsport police say the crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened, according to TDOT. Previous: KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash has closed a section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport, according to TDOT. TDOT reports both westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 6, the Rock Springs Drive exit, are closed due to a […]
Johnson City school board candidates participate in meet and greet
Johnson City school board candidates participate in meet and greet. Johnson City school board candidates participate …. Johnson City school board candidates participate in meet and greet. Apparent human remains found at South Holston Lake, …. Apparent human remains found at South Holston Lake, sheriff’s office reports. Star Watch...
JC skeleton’s arms returned, vandals leave apology note
Skeleton arms and an apology note appeared on the lawn of Jones Chiropractic Clinic Monday morning, ending the dramatic tale of their theft last week.
$50K lottery ticket sold at Food City in Gray
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One lucky Food City shopper snagged a winning lottery ticket at the location off Gray Station Road, according to a news release from the Tennessee Lottery on Tuesday. The winner’s Powerball ticket matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000, and they have yet to […]
Crane falls into creek in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon police are asking drivers to use caution in one part of town due to an accident involving a crane. Photos shared by the police department show a crane on its side in a creek at the intersection of Porterfield Highway and Village Boulevard. No injuries were reported by police. The […]
Lease signed for regional addiction treatment center in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is closer than ever to opening the region’s first ever long-term addiction treatment center in Carter County. A release from the office of Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby states that a lease agreement was signed Tuesday between the board overseeing the project and the State of Tennessee. […]
Main break in Bristol, boil water notice issued
There has been a main break on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, Tennessee. South Fork Utility has reported a main break on Weaver Pike. They are also issuing a precautionary boil water notice for residence of the area once service has been restored.
2 charged in relation to alleged murder after remains found at South Holston Lake
Two people have been charged in connection to an alleged murder after evidence was found following an investigation into human remains that were found at South Holston Lake. 2 charged in relation to alleged murder after remains …. Two people have been charged in connection to an alleged murder after...
