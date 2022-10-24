ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

DPD: Man killed by police after assaulting woman, 13-hour standoff

By Jessica Stevenson
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Rgq0_0ikg8Wnw00

(CBS DETROIT) - A man was shot and killed by police after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and engaging law enforcement in a 13-hour standoff.

Detroit Police Chief James E. White said the suspect was barricaded in a home in the 19300 block of Schaefer in Detroit's west side.

About 13 hours after first responding to the scene, police said they heard gunshots. Officers gassed the building in a non-fatal effort to coax the suspect from the home. The suspect exited a side door with a gun in hand. White said the suspect then pointed the gun at an officer. Out of fear for safety, White said an officer fired one shot. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.  CPR was performed, but it was unsuccessful.

Earlier during the barricade situation, police on the scene said the suspect indicated he did not want to return to prison and wanted the police to kill him in a shootout. When negotiators contacted the suspect, White said they could hear him racking weapons inside the home.

The 58-year-old suspect was recently released from prison for multiple charges including violent crimes.

The barricaded situation comes after the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted and beat his 53-year-old girlfriend. White said the incident happened after she "was entertaining someone that he didn't approve of."

Earlier in the morning, police said they were hoping for a peaceful end to the barricade. Negotiators and family members were on the scene to help.

"We want to get him the help he needs and we need to hold him accountable for what he's done," said White at 8:20 a.m.

Ultimately, that was not the result.

"Not our desired outcome," said White in a later update at 10:11 a.m. "Thirteen hours of negotiation, a very sad tragic event and we're getting treatment for our victim."

This remains an active and open investigation. It will be handled by the Michigan State Police. The findings of the investigation will be handed over to the prosecutors office.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit shooting suspect who escaped barricaded situation turns himself in

(CBS DETROIT) - A man who escaped a barricaded situation after a fatal shooting has turned himself in, Detroit police said on Friday.Police did not provide any further details on the arrest of 23-year-old Keyon Fields.Authorities say Fields was wanted for a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa Drive in Detroit. Police say the shooting happened at a party at the home in a multi-family home.Detroit police, with help from Michigan State Police, secured the residence after the shooting.During the standoff, MSP flew a drone through the home and discovered Fields had escaped.Authorities say he is on probation for carrying a canceled weapon and has a number of bench warrants out for his arrest. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Double homicide suspect in custody after police chase in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A police chase in Detroit ends with a homicide suspect in custody nearly weeks after the alleged killing.At about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Detroit Police Department said officers with the Tactical Service Section (TSS) were tracking a suspect wanted in connection with two violent homicides that happened on Oct. 7 in Detroit. TSS located the individual in the vehicle also wanted in connection with the homicide. Officers initiated a traffic stop near Plymouth and Evergreen roads, but DPD Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said the suspect fled. The vehicle drove through Stoepel Park on the city's west side. The...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Roseville police seek driver who fled crashed pickup with body in bed

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Police in suburban Detroit sought the driver of a pickup that struck another vehicle after they found the body of a woman in the bed of the truck Thursday afternoon.The driver fled the scene after the minor collision, Roseville police said."They checked the pickup truck for information. When they opened the bed of the pickup truck they found a deceased person," Chief Ryan Monroe said. "We believe it was just a regular rear-end traffic crash. We don't believe at this time that the deceased has anything to do with the accident. We think the body was already in the back of the truck."Monroe said investigators believe they know who the driver was.Detectives have identified the woman as a 62-year-old who lived in the city."The cause of death has not been determined but it is being deemed suspicious at this time," police said.Other details were not released.The person was described as a male 17-20 years old, 5-feet-10 (1.77 meters), with brown hair, a slim build, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with "Nike" printed across the front, black sweatpants and Puma tennis shoes.Anyone with information was asked to call the Roseville Police Department at (586) 447-4484.
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of shooting at 2 strangers during Detroit carjackings

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities say shot at two victims during carjackings in Detroit earlier this month. Jamiel Carothers, 33, is charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities say Carothers allegedly...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police investigate suspicious death of 1-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy after he was brought to the Children's Hospital in Detroit early Thursday morning.Detroit police confirmed that the child was taken to the hospital sometime after midnight by his mother and died shortly after arriving. DPD says officers were also called for "allegations of sexual assault." However, investigators do not believe it led to the child's death.Police say they are questioning the boy's parents.No further details have been released at this time. Police says a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Traffic stops lead to guns, bag of oxy in Wayne County - MSP says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said two different drivers pulled over for common traffic problems were both caught with illegal weapons. According to MSP, one man in Highland Park who ran a red light and was found with a bag believed to be oxycodone pills and a loaded 10MM.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man found dead inside Macomb County apartment, 1 person arrested

MEMPHIS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was arrested after police found a 65-year-old man dead inside an apartment in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate a homicide at an apartment complex on Henderson Street in the Village of Memphis. The victim was found in the apartment, and investigators later determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma with health complications.A 32-year-old man, who police say also lived in the apartment, was arrested and transported to the Macomb County Jail. Police say the suspect called 911 at about 9:40 p.m., and the Memphis Police Department requested the sheriff's office to investigate. A witness told deputies that he heard yelling coming from the apartment earlier that day.The investigation will be turned over to the prosecutor's office once complete.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man arraigned in fatal shooting of Lyft driver in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Lyft driver in Pontiac.Kemarrie Phillips was arraigned Tuesday on open murder and gun charges, the Oakland County sheriff's office said.Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was found about 5:15 a.m. Friday. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.Sheriff's deputies were told that a man was seen running from the site where the Lyft vehicle crashed against a utility pole, about 31 miles (49 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.Investigators located Terrell's cellphone and a Lyft app with directions to an address on the northeast side of Pontiac. Phillips was identified as a suspect and later arrested.He was being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail pending a Nov. 3 probable cause conference and Nov. 10 preliminary examination.The Associated Press could not determine Tuesday evening if Phillips has an attorney.
PONTIAC, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Armed man surrenders to police peacefully after late-night standoff in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A standoff between police and an armed man in the woods in Monroe County ended peacefully Tuesday night, with the man surrendering to authorities. At 10:15 p.m. Oct. 25, deputies were on their way to a home in the 4000 block of Walnut Drive in Whiteford Township to interview a man regarding an ongoing criminal investigation when dispatch notified them the man may be armed and ready to harm himself, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield woman gets 1-15 years in prison for fatal hit and run

A Wayne County judge on Tuesday sentenced a Southfield woman for a hit-and-run crash that left a Detroit woman dead in the roadway. Judge Wanda Evans of the 3rd Judicial Circuit handed Chirin Kudeimati, 41, a sentence of 1 to 15 years in prison for the Dec. 4, 2019 crash that killed 40-year-old Najla Mateen II, ClickonDetroit reported.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy