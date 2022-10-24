DPD: Man killed by police after assaulting woman, 13-hour standoff

(CBS DETROIT) - A man was shot and killed by police after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and engaging law enforcement in a 13-hour standoff.

Detroit Police Chief James E. White said the suspect was barricaded in a home in the 19300 block of Schaefer in Detroit's west side.

About 13 hours after first responding to the scene, police said they heard gunshots. Officers gassed the building in a non-fatal effort to coax the suspect from the home. The suspect exited a side door with a gun in hand. White said the suspect then pointed the gun at an officer. Out of fear for safety, White said an officer fired one shot. The suspect was declared dead at the scene. CPR was performed, but it was unsuccessful.

Earlier during the barricade situation, police on the scene said the suspect indicated he did not want to return to prison and wanted the police to kill him in a shootout. When negotiators contacted the suspect, White said they could hear him racking weapons inside the home.

The 58-year-old suspect was recently released from prison for multiple charges including violent crimes.

The barricaded situation comes after the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted and beat his 53-year-old girlfriend. White said the incident happened after she "was entertaining someone that he didn't approve of."

Earlier in the morning, police said they were hoping for a peaceful end to the barricade. Negotiators and family members were on the scene to help.

"We want to get him the help he needs and we need to hold him accountable for what he's done," said White at 8:20 a.m.

Ultimately, that was not the result.

"Not our desired outcome," said White in a later update at 10:11 a.m. "Thirteen hours of negotiation, a very sad tragic event and we're getting treatment for our victim."

This remains an active and open investigation. It will be handled by the Michigan State Police. The findings of the investigation will be handed over to the prosecutors office.