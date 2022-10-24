ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

"Armed and dangerous" suspect on run after fatal Detroit shooting, barricade

By Jessica Stevenson
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHoqG_0ikg8DHN00

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect, described as armed and dangerous, is on the run after a fatal shooting on Detroit's west side.

Detroit Police Chief James White said the department is actively searching for 23-year-old Keyon Fields. He is wanted in connection with a double shooting in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa. The shooting left one person dead and another with a non-life threatening injury.

The shooting started with a party at the multi-family home. Police said a dispute led to gunfire.

Detroit police, with help from Michigan State Police, secured the residence after the shooting.

"We held the scene, we made a deliberate decision not to breach the house because frankly we didn't know how many people were in the home," said White. "He had already shot two people, we did not want to have to engage in a fire fight not knowing what's on the other side of the door. It's a multi-family home, innocent people are inside of the home. If we engage him, based on his commentary, we knew we'd likely be engaged in a firefight, so we made a decision to hold and not breach and that's what we did."

When MSP flew a drone through the home, they discovered the suspect had escaped and is now at large.

"If anyone sees him or if he's watching this he needs to turn himself in," said White. "We will be relentlessly looking for him. We don't want anyone to approach him. He has already killed one person and attempted to kill another."

Authorities say Fields is on probation for carrying a canceled weapon and has a number of bench warrants out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 800-Speak Up.

