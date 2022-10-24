ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Mark Flanders

Mark Flanders, 71, of Muscatine, passed away on October 25, 2022, at his home. A Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m., Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Andrew Rauenbuehler will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will follow burial at Gannon Hall.
MUSCATINE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Kelly Ulch

Kelly Ulch, 61, of Muscatine, passed away on October 24, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral service will be at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Alex Kindred of Muscatine First Christian Church will be officiating. Visitation...
MUSCATINE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Muscatine Lions Club announces annual soup supper set for November 3

The Muscatine Lions Club have announced that their annual soup supper will take place Thursday, November 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army located at 1000 Oregon Street. This event offers pick-up, dine in, and carry out options, and will feature a variety of homemade soups and...
MUSCATINE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Muscatine Academy of Dance’s Halloween party set for Friday

The Muscatine Academy of Dance invites your family to join them for a spook-tacular Halloween party on Friday, October 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. An array of amenities are in store for children including a bounce house, temporary tattoos, games, and of course, candy!. The Muscatine Academy of Dance...
MUSCATINE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Addington Place of Muscatine’s trunk-or-treat event to take place Friday

Addington Place of Muscatine has announced their trunk-or-treat event set for Friday, October 28, in the parking lot of the establishment located at 3515 Diana Queen Dr. Children are invited to sport their most creative costumes and load up on candy and additional treats from various businesses and community members from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Market and food vendors will also be on-site.
MUSCATINE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Team Staffing Solutions announces “fang-tastic” job openings

Team Staffing Solutions, Inc. recently announced a large number of positions in varying departments that have opened with “spooky season” in full swing. Openings are based in Muscatine, Wapello, Wilton, Moscow, and West Branch. The full list of department openings are as follows:. Accounting. Help desk. Utilities. Assembly.
MUSCATINE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

REMINDER: Trick-or-treat hours set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday

The City of Muscatine previously announced that trick-or-treat hours are set from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the evening of Halloween, Monday, October 31. In preparation of the holiday, the City also offers parents and trick-or-treaters alike beneficial safety tips. Parents are encouraged to dress their children in reflective clothing...
MUSCATINE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy