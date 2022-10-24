Read full article on original website
Mark Flanders
Mark Flanders, 71, of Muscatine, passed away on October 25, 2022, at his home. A Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m., Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Andrew Rauenbuehler will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will follow burial at Gannon Hall.
Kelly Ulch
Kelly Ulch, 61, of Muscatine, passed away on October 24, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral service will be at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Alex Kindred of Muscatine First Christian Church will be officiating. Visitation...
Muscatine Lions Club announces annual soup supper set for November 3
The Muscatine Lions Club have announced that their annual soup supper will take place Thursday, November 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army located at 1000 Oregon Street. This event offers pick-up, dine in, and carry out options, and will feature a variety of homemade soups and...
Muscatine Academy of Dance’s Halloween party set for Friday
The Muscatine Academy of Dance invites your family to join them for a spook-tacular Halloween party on Friday, October 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. An array of amenities are in store for children including a bounce house, temporary tattoos, games, and of course, candy!. The Muscatine Academy of Dance...
Addington Place of Muscatine’s trunk-or-treat event to take place Friday
Addington Place of Muscatine has announced their trunk-or-treat event set for Friday, October 28, in the parking lot of the establishment located at 3515 Diana Queen Dr. Children are invited to sport their most creative costumes and load up on candy and additional treats from various businesses and community members from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Market and food vendors will also be on-site.
Team Staffing Solutions announces “fang-tastic” job openings
Team Staffing Solutions, Inc. recently announced a large number of positions in varying departments that have opened with “spooky season” in full swing. Openings are based in Muscatine, Wapello, Wilton, Moscow, and West Branch. The full list of department openings are as follows:. Accounting. Help desk. Utilities. Assembly.
REMINDER: Trick-or-treat hours set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday
The City of Muscatine previously announced that trick-or-treat hours are set from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the evening of Halloween, Monday, October 31. In preparation of the holiday, the City also offers parents and trick-or-treaters alike beneficial safety tips. Parents are encouraged to dress their children in reflective clothing...
Stinky’s House of Horrors Halloween cupcakes available for pick-up this week
Stinky’s House of Horrors (SHH) in partnership with West Hill Bakery have announced that the spooky-themed cupcakes pre-ordered for their “Cupcakes For a Cause” event will be ready for pick-up tomorrow, Thursday, October 27. Proceeds towards the 6-pack cupcake deal for $18 will directly benefit the The...
