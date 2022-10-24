A new study published in the Journal of Family Psychology analyzed more than 300 accepted and rejected wedding proposals to understand what makes for a great proposal. “The typical Western marriage proposal involves kneeling, offering a ring, and asking some variant of ‘will you marry me?’” says Lisa Hoplock, the lead author of the study. “The proposal is often a surprise. What my research reveals is that while certain details can be a welcome surprise, the timing of the proposal in the relationship shouldn’t be a surprise. That is, couples should be on the same page about when and if they want to get married.”

