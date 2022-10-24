ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘I’m not dead!’ MCU star addresses unexpected absence from one of Phase Five’s biggest films

The lineup of familiar villains and anti-heroes confirmed to be making up the roster of the MCU’s Thunderbolts, as first revealed at September’s D23 expo, contains a handful of heavy-hitters, but there’s one character who’s conspicuous for their absence. While the team includes the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), there’s currently no indication if a fixture of the group from the comics could likewise appear.
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
wegotthiscovered.com

Wolverine’s return in ‘Deadpool 3’ was Hugh Jackman’s idea, and he’s explained why he went back on his word

Most of us have been operating under the impression that Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 was down to Ryan Reynolds, given that the star and producer of the R-rated threequel has hardly been shy in voicing his love and admiration for the man who also happens to be his online arch-nemesis.
wegotthiscovered.com

An underrated sci-fi flop everyone forgets is part of a beloved franchise shoots for the streaming stars

Robin Williams’ Jumanji endures as a beloved family favorite, but the nascent franchise got injected with a massive new lease of life when Dwayne Johnson dusted off the property, retooled it as a blockbuster adventure saga, and steered Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level to a combined box office gross of almost $2 billion. And yet, Zathura remains unfairly overlooked, underrated, and ignored as part of the overall mythology.
wegotthiscovered.com

Thousands of crybabies sign petition to remove ‘House of the Dragon’ head writer before season 2

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season one. On today’s episode of ‘this is why we can’t have nice things’, we present you with a petition undersigned by a 2000-strong group of people with such severe PTSD over the latter few Game of Thrones seasons that they would see House of the Dragon writer Sara Hess lose her job over one scene they took issue with.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Secret Invasion’ accidentally reveals Emilia Clarke’s pivotal MCU role

Marvel Studios is having a horrendous time with leaks at the moment, with today’s major Secret Invasion bombshell marking the third day in a row that one of the studio’s major projects has seen sensitive information make its way online ahead of time. First it was the teaser...
wegotthiscovered.com

An unintentionally creepy family-friendly Disney dud continues to get side-eyed and slated

Disney cornered the market on family-friendly entertainment a long time ago, but even the all-powerful Mouse House isn’t free from making the odd major misstep or two, of which 1999’s Inspector Gadget can definitely be considered a prominent example. The blockbuster adaptation of the beloved animated series came...
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick

The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
wegotthiscovered.com

HBO Max is set to lose one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made in November

As the spooktacular month of October draws near its end, corporations and companies alike are preparing for the ever-popular holiday season, which includes rolling out the red carpet for an abundance of Christmas movies and television shows. But before Mariah Carey and her Christmas anthem defrost for the winter, streaming services like HBO Max are eager for fans to enjoy an iconic horror franchise for a few more weeks, before the notable genre franchise is removed from the service in November.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ legend vows he will never return as ‘Star Wars’ mind-blowing Yoda secret, revealed is

David Tennant might be back to lead us through the television institution’s 60th anniversary, but another Doctor Who icon has vehemently ruled out a return as their own incarnation of the Time Lord. Elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere, the latest Star Wars show has left fans reeling as a minor detail has inadvertently turned our understanding of Yoda on its head, while cinephiles are still failing to reach a consensus about a hugely divisive movie a full decade on.
wegotthiscovered.com

Andy Serkis not returning for ‘Venom 3,’ new director revealed

Not long after the release of Let There Be Carnage, Andy Serkis admitted that he was hoping to be invited back for Venom 3. Given that his sequel was a vast improvement on Ruben Fleischer’s opening installment, most fans were receptive to the idea and fully expecting the motion capture pioneer to return. In a surprising move, though, that won’t be the case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy