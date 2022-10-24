Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi proves Yoda was just a bit weird
The animated series Tales of the Jedi has dropped on Disney Plus, and it’s providing some insights into life during the Star Wars prequel era. It follows Ahsoka Tano and a young Count Dooku. One of the insights is into the unnamed species that both Yoda and Grogu belong to. The character of Yaddle, who is of the same species, is voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard.
thedigitalfix.com
Andor: 5 reasons it’s the best Star Wars series
Move aside Mando, there’s a new Star Wars series in town, and Andor has well and truly stolen the crown as the best TV series to come from the galaxy far, far away. We’ll be honest, when it was announced that a supporting character from the Star Wars movie Rogue One was getting his own show, we were sceptical, but Andor has knocked it out of the park.
thedigitalfix.com
Henry Cavill thought his arms reloading in M:I Fallout looked silly
Henry Cavill made for a great movie villain in Mission: Impossible – Fallout as August Walker. He knew exactly how to make us know his character was complete slime. In the action movie, he’s part of some of the most memorable sequences, not least of which is the hard-knuckle brawl that takes place in a public bathroom.
thedigitalfix.com
Cad Bane actor believes the Star Wars character will come back
While it may not be quite as bad as the MCU with its time-travel and multiverses, Star Wars can also be guilty of the “no one ever really being dead” trend. For example, we all saw Boba Fett fall into the sarlacc pit, just for him to magically become a main character in his own Disney Plus series. And in that series, The Book of Boba Fett, another character died – but it’s not necessarily the last we’ll see of them.
thedigitalfix.com
Why Henry Cavill chose that Superman suit for Black Adam cameo
After what has been a rough few months for DC fans, with Batgirl being scrapped and further turmoil over at Warner Bros, things are starting to look up. James Gunn and Peter Safran have been hired to run DC movies, TV, and animation. And a certain red-and-blue suited superhero popped up in Black Adam. Now, Henry Cavill has spoken a bit more about how happy he is to be back as our Superman.
thedigitalfix.com
Sir Ian McKellen reveals why he turned down playing Dumbledore in Harry Potter
Few wizards are as beloved as Gandalf the Grey from Lord of the Rings or Professor Dumbledore from the Harry Potter movies, and it turns out that Sir Ian McKellen almost played both. In an interview with the BBC, the acclaimed actor shared how he was approached to take on the role of the Hogwarts headmaster, and explained why he turned down the part. Warning, spicy wizard drama ahead.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter movies underwater scenes were done in seven second chunks
The Harry Potter movies must have been pretty difficult to shoot, what with all the CGI, action set-pieces, and tongue-twisting spells the actors had to memorise. For Daniel Radcliffe though, one of the most difficult and time-consuming scenes to shoot in the fantasy movie franchise was all about being underwater.
thedigitalfix.com
Theo Rossi: “Emily the Criminal would be the same story ten years ago”
In Emily the Criminal, what starts as a cut-and-dry thriller movie becomes something more intricate. Emily, played by Aubrey Plaza, starts taking oddjobs in credit card fraud to make ends meet, where she meets, and eventually falls for, ringleader Yousef, portrayed by Theo Rossi. Mixing work and pleasure is rarely...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor: Why was Cassian arrested?
Why was Cassian arrested in Star Wars Andor? The Star Wars series is heading into the final stages of its first season, and in Andor episode 7 we saw our hero arrested on the planet Niamos. But what exactly did he do wrong?. The Star Wars character Cassian Andor has...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: The Sith explained
The Sith explained. The Star Wars movies chronicle the eternal battle for control of the galaxy between the Sith and the Jedi. These two ancient orders of Force users are famous for their ability to control the world around them, and for their deadly lightsabers. But, if you’ve seen the...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor: Who is Axis?
Who is Axis in Star Wars Andor? The current Star Wars series may focus on the Star Wars character Cassian Andor, but there’s a whole host of fascinating players in the game. In Andor episode 8, we heard the first mention of the one known as Axis, but the Empire doesn’t seem to know who that is exactly.
thedigitalfix.com
Is Saw Gerrera in Andor episode 8?
Is Saw Gerrera in Andor episode 8? We’ve known for a while now that the Star Wars character Saw Gerrera will have a part to play in the new Star Wars series Andor. Over the course of the first seven episodes of the TV series, we haven’t seen or even heard a mention of Saw, so when is he going to show up?
thedigitalfix.com
NASA tests 2001: A Space Odyssey spacesuits on ISS
Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey is widely considered one of the best science fiction movies of all time and it’s full of sequences and images that have stood the test of time. From the bone which becomes a spaceship, to the unblinking red eye of Hal, to the rotating hallway – there are so many moments that have become iconic.
thedigitalfix.com
Original Michael Myers actor reveals sad truth behind classic picture
John Carpenter’s classic horror movie, Halloween, gave us one of the best slasher villains in cinematic history – Michael Myers. But it turns out that the actor behind the mask of the famous murderer Nick Castle is on the outs with another pop cultural staple: Dr Pepper. Taking...
thedigitalfix.com
Kevin Feige can’t wait to see what James Gunn does for the DCEU
It’s been a strange journey in the superhero movie world for James Gunn over the years. After making his mark by bringing to life the Guardians of the Galaxy in two Marvel movies, Gunn now finds himself running the DC movie division, but his former boss Kevin Feige is holding no grudges.
thedigitalfix.com
Jim Carrey played The Riddler like he was “amazed with himself”
Jim Carrey has always been a special kind of actor who absolutely throws himself into every role, and has starred in some of the best comedy movies of all time through the years. When it came to playing Batman villain the Riddler back in 1995, Carrey had a very specific approach to the character.
thedigitalfix.com
Marvel may have just quietly cast Reed Richards in Ant-Man 3
The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper has been cast in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This very late casting for a Marvel movie set for release in February 2023 suggests one thing – that it’s a cameo role, probably in a mid-credits scene. And that suggests that it’s setting up future Marvel movies – such as, maybe, Fantastic Four?
thedigitalfix.com
Jonathan Frakes is “very proud” of the Fact or Fiction memes
You might not know the TV series Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, but you almost certainly know the memes surrounding it. Johnathan Frakes, of Star Trek fame, hosted the mystery-solving ’90s show, where he’d investigate bizarre claims and declare if they’re true or not. His reactions to...
thedigitalfix.com
Andy Serkis took his Andor role because he loves this Star Wars movie
For those watching the new Star Wars series, the appearance of Andy Serkis in Andor episode 8 was a surprise to be sure, but a welcome one. The actor has already played a major villain in the Star Wars movies, but he’s back for more as a new Star Wars character, and here’s why.
Comments / 0