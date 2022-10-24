Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
Pen City Current
BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck
FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle Davenport duplex fire, dogs rescued
Multiple crews battled a duplex fire in Davenport. On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 400 Block of W. 65th St. utilizing five apparatus and 2 two command cars, for a total response of 17 personnel. The first engine on-scene reported a two-story side-by-side duplex with smoke showing. Crews discovered fire in the kitchen of the right-side unit, which was not occupied at the time. The fire was extinguished, and crews searched the for victims, but none were found. All occupants of the other unit exited the building. Davenport Fire Department members found two dogs in the basement and removed them safely.
Road Construction In Bettendorf Will Frustrate Drivers For Years To Come
The northeast side of Bettendorf is booming with home and business construction. The area by the TBK Sports Complex will soon also have a golf and entertainment venue called "Iron Tee Golf". But with all this construction also comes all the road construction. And it's not going anywhere for many,...
KWQC
1 killed in Jackson County crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
iheart.com
One Person Dead After Rollover Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Dubuque, IA) -- One man is dead after a rollover crash in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says 69 year-old Michael Truesdale of Dubuque crashed Wednesday in Jackson County on Highway 61. Investigators say the car went into a ditch, hit a culvert, and rolled over. Truesdale's injuries were fatal. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]
One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
KWQC
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
KCRG.com
Mobile home park residents voice concerns over park owners
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents from mobile home parks around Iowa City gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns about owners ‘Havenpark Communities’. The Utah-based company owns three mobile home parks in Iowa City and five in Johnson County. Havenpark recently announced an expansion to the West Branch mobile home park in Johnson County.
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
Pen City Current
Pothitakis surpasses 30 years in dental field
FORT MADISON - Just over 30 years ago Dr. Mark Pothitakis walked into his very first dental office and took care of his very first patient. That was 1992 in the small southeast Iowa town of New London. Now Pothitakis owns six offices in five communities and, at 59 years...
KCJJ
Almost 100 REC customers lose power after car hits power pole near West Liberty
Nearly 100 electrical customers were without power Sunday night after a car hit a power pole near West Liberty. That’s according to Muscatine County dispatchers, who received reports of the accident near the intersection of 130th Street and Davis Avenue, southwest of West Liberty, just after 10:30pm. REC reported an estimated 98 customers lost power as a result.
KCCI.com
Wind turbine malfunctions, causes field fire in Iowa
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — A malfunction on a wind turbine near Williamsburg started a field fire early Monday morning. A photo from the Williamsburg Fire Department shows the turbine on fire just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters said they had to secure the burning turbine before they could put out the...
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
voiceofmuscatine.com
REMINDER: Trick-or-treat hours set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday
The City of Muscatine previously announced that trick-or-treat hours are set from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the evening of Halloween, Monday, October 31. In preparation of the holiday, the City also offers parents and trick-or-treaters alike beneficial safety tips. Parents are encouraged to dress their children in reflective clothing...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Harvest Hangouts with Pioneer
Get the top stories from across Muscatine, Iowa in your inbox each morning.
cbs2iowa.com
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crashing into tree in Robins
ROBINS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A motorcyclist is injured after losing control of their bike, going into a ditch and crashing into a tree. Robins Police responded to the crash around 3 pm Sunday afternoon near North Center Point Road and Wild Rose Road. The driver, 19-year-old Kiliegh...
Comments / 0