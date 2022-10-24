MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury has found a man guilty of multiple counts following a deadly shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub.Jawan Carroll had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.The shooting happened in May of last year outside Monarch nightclub. Police say 10 people were shot in a fight. Two of them died, including a University of St. Thomas student hit by a stray bullet."This was a completely senseless act of violence, and I am thankful that justice has been done in this case," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. "To all of...

