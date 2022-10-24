ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

6-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, mother charged

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 29-year-old mother faces charges in Hennepin County after her child overdosed from chewing on a dollar bill that had fentanyl on it. Brittany Elizabeth Ferrell, 29, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the fatal overdoes of her 6-year-old child five months ago.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Blaine man pleads guilty after police find over 800 grams of fentanyl at his house

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Blaine man pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl after law enforcement found over a thousand grams of controlled substances in his home.Authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of Demarcus Lee Washington, 35, on May 5, 2021. During the search, they found at least 800 grams -- a little under two pounds -- of fentanyl. U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced the guilty plea Thursday afternoon. A sentencing hearing for Washington will be scheduled later.
BLAINE, MN
Jury finds Jawan Carroll guilty on all counts in deadly nightclub shootings

MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury has found a man guilty of multiple counts following a deadly shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub.Jawan Carroll had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.The shooting happened in May of last year outside Monarch nightclub. Police say 10 people were shot in a fight. Two of them died, including a University of St. Thomas student hit by a stray bullet."This was a completely senseless act of violence, and I am thankful that justice has been done in this case," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. "To all of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Toddler allegedly killed by mother's boyfriend is identified

A 17-month-old toddler who was allegedly killed by the mother's boyfriend in Maplewood has been identified. Jamari Hne died on Oct. 18. Terrance Valdez Leslie, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case, with a Maplewood police lieutenant saying he has never dealt with a case "more disturbing and more heinous than this murder."
MAPLEWOOD, MN
William Saffold pleads guilty to violent carjacking ring that targeted Uber and Lyft drivers

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty for his role in a violent carjacking ring targeting rideshare drivers and for pointing a gun at an FBI agent, federal officials announced Thursday.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Minnesota, William Saffold and his co-conspirators would target Lyft and Uber drivers, luring the victims to particular locations. Once the victim arrived, Saffold and others would brandish firearms and force the victim to give them their phones, along with the password. MORE NEWS: Police say Glencoe teen missing since September was found by Minneapolis police"The conspiracy members then transferred money, via Cash...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jerome Horton sentenced for illegally buying firearm used in deadly St. Paul bar shootout

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man was sentenced Tuesday for illegally purchasing one of the guns that was used in a deadly shootout at a St. Paul bar last year.Jerome Horton, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of false statements in the purchase of firearms in March. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.The shootout occurred on Oct. 10, 2021, at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. Fifteen people were injured and 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed.The attorney's office said investigators recovered one...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Greyhound bus employee shot, killed in Chicago by man arriving from Minneapolis, police say

(FOX 9) - Chicago police are looking for a man who fatally shot a Greyhound bus employee after arriving from Minneapolis and fleeing the scene. The Chicago Police Department issued an alert to help find the suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting. Police say the man arrived from Minneapolis on a Greyhound bus and waited for a 30-year-old employee, identified as Duwon Gaddis, at the station on the 600 block of West Harrison Street.
CHICAGO, IL
Police ID victim killed in Roseville homicide

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber

One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Roseville police: One dead, four injured in 17-year-old boy's alleged attack on his family

Crime scene tape surrounds a residence on the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. W on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A 17-year-old murder suspect who sparked an emergency alert before being arrested in the Twin Cities late Tuesday morning is accused of attacking his family members inside their Roseville home, killing one and injuring four others.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Kueng takes plea deal, Thao agrees to let judge decide his case

MINNEAPOLIS — Hours before jury selection for their state trial was scheduled to begin, former Minneapolis officer J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing and Tou Thao agreed to a stipulated evidence trial. Kueng and Thao were both charged with aiding...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
