Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
therealdeal.com
Manhattan dev site with haunted past rises from dead
UPDATED, Oct. 27, 2022, 5:35 p.m.: Just in time for Halloween, developers filed for a major apartment project on an Upper Manhattan development site with a haunted past. Shell company Bennett Property Owner filed permit applications for a 23-story building at 524 Fort Washington Avenue in Hudson Heights. The LLC is owned by developer Sumaida + Khurana and Milan-based Bizzi & Partners.
therealdeal.com
Nap Industries’ Williamsburg warehouses sale tops mid-market deals
Mid-market investment sales remained steady last week as a variety of asset classes traded in Manhattan and Brooklyn last week. Five transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records. Three were in Brooklyn and two were in Manhattan. Below is more information on each deal, ranked by dollar amount.
therealdeal.com
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
therealdeal.com
NY’s Kalimian family buys South Beach Walgreens for $35M
A member of New York’s Kalimian family made a retail investment at the entrance of South Beach. Debra Kalimian of A&R Kalimian Realty, through an affiliate, bought the 24,000-square-foot Walgreens building at 509 Collins Avenue from New York-based Allied Partners, according to records. The two-story building was constructed in 1995 on 0.3 acres. It’s unclear if the purchase is by Debra Kalimian alone or on behalf of the entire family, which mostly owns New York real estate assets.
therealdeal.com
REBNY bats down batching with warning to brokers
“Batching” may exist in a gray area for the brokerage world, but it’s black and white to the Real Estate Board of New York. The group flatly rejected a question to its Legal Line newsletter about whether waiting until the end of the month to report closed listings in bulk to the RLS was an “acceptable practice.” In addition to informing members that closing information must be updated into the RLS within 24 of closing, REBNY doubled down on its stance when approached by The Real Deal.
therealdeal.com
Jersey City approves Kushner, Silverstein’s 1,200-unit megaproject
It’s full steam ahead for two prominent top in Jersey City, one of which is already dominating the Journal Square skyline. The Jersey City Planning Board approved a 1,189-unit project from Kushner Real Estate Group and Silverstein Properties, according to the Hudson Reporter. The project spans two skyscrapers, which are anticipated to take a decade to construct.
therealdeal.com
ESRT eyes more capital allocation as leasing strengthens
Empire State Realty Trust had a strong third quarter of leasing despite uncertainty surrounding New York City’s office and retail markets and rising interest rates. The REIT, led by Anthony Malkin, signed 34 leases covering 335,000 square feet in the quarter, bringing its 9.9-million-square-foot portfolio’s leasing rate up to 88.5 percent, it announced Thursday. Its commercial leasing rate was 87.8 percent in the previous quarter and 86.5 percent in the third quarter last year.
therealdeal.com
Vise squad: Project foes put squeeze on Brooklyn pol
It’s easy to sit at a laptop and solve the housing crisis. To actually do it on the battlefield of city politics is anything but. That is not an excuse for the latest City Council decision to slash apartments from a project proposal. It is, however, a reality-based explanation.
therealdeal.com
Lawsuit: State mishandled Penn project, did Vornado’s bidding
The Penn Station megadevelopment was hit with another lawsuit Wednesday alleging that Vornado Realty Trust has improperly influenced the project and that the state has sidestepped environmental regulations to push it forward. Community groups and tenants living in buildings slated for demolition accuse Empire State Development of failing to answer...
therealdeal.com
Crown Heights family that twice defied eviction lays out deed-theft claims
Things looked bleak in May for a Crown Heights family that reclaimed its home after being evicted in an alleged deed-theft scheme. The Robinsons were facing ejection for the second time in three months, and their attorney had dropped their deed-theft lawsuit after new evidence suggested the matriarch’s grandson had pocketed money in a deal for the property, 964 Park Place.
therealdeal.com
Mayor eyes policy change to speed housing projects
Mayor Eric Adams is eyeing a major change to speed housing development. His aides working on the plan think he can make it without City Council approval. Adams aims to exempt projects up to 200 units from environmental reviews, Politico reported. The reviews, which forecast the impact of a land-use change on the neighborhood, add time and money to project budgets and provide little apparent benefit.
Comments / 0