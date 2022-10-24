Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV discounted by up to US$2,000
The 2022 Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is currently discounted. Customers in the US can purchase the device for US$2,799.99 at the Samsung online store or US$2,797.99 at Amazon. The offers give 44%, or around US$2,200, off the typical retail price of US$4,999.99. The 4K TV is also discounted in the UK, where customers can buy the gadget for £2,999 (~US$3,473) at Amazon or £3,499 (~US$4,052) at the Samsung store. The device currently sells for £3,999 (~US$4,631) at other retailers and has previously cost as much as £5,299 (~US$6,136).
9to5Mac
Here’s how to get 60-hour battery with Apple Watch Ultra
Low Power mode arrived for Apple Watch Series 4 and later with watchOS 9 last month. And with watchOS 9.1, Apple Watch Ultra gets an additional Low Power setting to take that even further. Here’s how to get up to 60-hour battery with Apple Watch Ultra. Since the first...
9to5Mac
‘SiriSpy’ iOS bug allowed apps to eavesdrop on your Siri conversations before fix
Apple released iOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura to the public this week. In addition to headlining new features and changes, there are also essential security fixes as well. One of the most notable fixes is for a bug that allowed applications to eavesdrop on your conversations with Siri. Here are the full details…
Here’s an alternative to Belkin’s awkward Continuity Camera mount for iPhone
Apple’s Continuity Camera feature has landed with macOS Ventura and iOS 16 that lets you use your great iPhone camera as your Mac’s webcam. However, that also means you need to find a good way to mount your iPhone at the right height and angle. Apple showed off...
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: LIFX Mini White is a great budget option for a hub-free HomeKit bulb
The LIFX Mini White is one of the lowest costs HomeKit bulbs on the market today, with a price tag under just $20. It’s compatible with Apple’s HomeKit and doesn’t require a hub to connect to your Wi-Fi network. At that price point, it’s hard not to be tempted by this smart light if you’re looking for an inexpensive way to try out some Internet-connected lighting in your home. But as with any budget product, there are sacrifices made in order to meet such a low price point, especially when it comes to color options.
Polygon
Here’s a first look at Amazon’s Fallout TV series
The Fallout video games are famous for three things: nuclear wastelands following a war between the United States and China, ‘50s inspired retro-futurism, and giant subterranean survival shelters called Vaults. For those awaiting visual confirmation, Amazon’s forthcoming Fallout TV series will definitely have at least one of those things.
9to5Mac
Google and Microsoft take 20x more damage than Apple as big tech sees $3 trillion in losses
It’s been a challenging year on a number of levels and major tech hasn’t been immune. Over the last twelve months, more than $3 trillion in value has been shed by the top seven US tech companies. While all have lost billions, Google’s Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the most damage with 20x the losses that Apple has seen.
9to5Mac Happy Hour 405: App Store ads, Apple Music and TV+ price hike, first iOS 16.2 beta
The App Store ads expansion faces backlash, but it’s unclear whether Apple cares. iOS 16.2 beta gives us our first look at Freeform app. Moreover, macOS Ventura is released to the public — Zac and Benjamin share their hands-on with Stage Manager. And, we also discuss the surprise price hikes to Apple Music and Apple TV+.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
With Tesla stock set to fall, Elon Musk made his boldest prediction to date
Elon Musk said he saw a future in which Tesla would be worth some $4.5 trillion, more than Apple and Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco combined. Elon Musk unveiled his boldest, most outlandish prediction yet for Tesla—only this time markets are not buying it. Shares are set to...
9to5Mac
Here’s how to use all the features of the new Weather app for iPad on iPadOS 16
IPadOS 16 is finally available for iPad users, and it brings new features such as Stage Manager and iCloud Shared Photo Library. The update also adds the Weather app for the first time on iPad, as it was previously available exclusively on iPhone. Read on for a hands-on look at the new Weather app for iPad and tips on how you can use all of its features.
tvOS 16.2 beta brings multi-user voice recognition to Siri on Apple TV, here’s how it works
Apple this week released the first beta of iOS 16.2 for developers, which comes with overall improvements and some new features. The company also released tvOS 16.2 beta, and the update brings an important feature to Apple TV — multi-user voice recognition when using Siri. Siri voice recognition coming...
9to5Mac
Friday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Air $150 off, 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from $700, more
It is Friday once again! We’re highlighting all of today’s best Apple deals as we head into the weekend, with the new M2 MacBook Air returning to all-time lows at $150 off. Then go check out these clearance offers on 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from $700, which wraps up the savings today alongside ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats on sale from $159. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Duolingo Math now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad
Back in August, Duolingo officially announced its new Math app following a teaser in 2021. Now Duolingo Math is finally available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad users – and as the name suggests, the app aims to help people (especially children) learn and improve their math skills.
9to5Mac
Apple touts Fitness+ expansion to all iPhone users in new video
With this week’s release of iOS 16.1, Apple opened the floodgates for its Fitness+ streaming workouts service. While once limited to Apple Watch owners, Apple Fitness+ is now available to anyone with an iPhone…and Apple has a new video promoting this expansion today. Apple Fitness+ offers a variety...
Apple debuts redesigned iCloud web interface for beta users with customizable tiles, more
Apple has launched a new iCloud interface on the web for beta users. This new design is far more modern and customizable, with a tile-based interface that shows information from Apple’s various iCloud apps and services. This includes Mail, Reminders, Photos, and more. This new iCloud design launched today....
9to5Mac
Apple planning to release 16-inch iPad in Q4 2023, new report says
Apple is once again said to be working on a larger iPad, this time according to a new report from The Information. According to the report, which cites a “person familiar with the project,” the new iPad could be released as soon as next year with a 16-inch display. “The device would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook,” the report says.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 5G download speeds zoom up to 130% faster than iPhone 13 in Ookla study
In the month since the iPhone 14 lineup has been in the wild, we’ve seen two reports that measured the average 5G download speeds between 38 and 50% faster than the last generation devices. Now a new study from Ookla corroborates those results showing an improvement of 40% and beyond for cellular performance on iPhone 14 and 14 Pro in the US. But one country saw a massive 130% increase in 5G median speed for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro hit $170 in Thursday’s best deals, plus Apple Watch SE 2 $39 off, iPad mini 6, more
All of Thursday’s best deals are now up for the taking, with three notable Apple discounts to be had. Kicking things off, you can now lock in Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case at $170 for those who want to save over the new second-generation earbuds. Then go score a new all-time low on Apple Watch SE 2 at $39 off, with a discount on iPad mini 6 now going live at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
16-inch iPad would be wonderful, but likely far too expensive for consumers
A report yesterday suggested that Apple has a 16-inch iPad in the works, which could be released late next year. It follows an earlier report of a 14-inch one. Talk of larger iPads dates back several years, with 9to5Mac readers long expressing an interest in a model larger than the current 12.9-inch maximum …
Comments / 0