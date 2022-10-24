ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shootings: 9 juveniles among 51 shot, 10 fatally, in weekend violence, police say

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5FBF_0ikg3sLh00

Nine juveniles were among at least 51 people shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago gun violence so far this weekend, police said.

Rishawn Hendricks, 16, died in a shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Monday morning, students at North Lawndale College Prep's Collins Campus tried to cope.

"It does make a lot of people depressed and makes a lot of people sad because we do lose a lot of students over the years and is makes a lot of people not want to come to school anymore," student Natiya Lyles said.

Hendricks was shot and killed in the 1200-block of South Fairfield Avenue Saturday night.

Police said at around 8:20 p.m., two people got out of a dark colored sedan and opened fire on the three-sport athlete.

According to a school spokesperson, Hendricks played football, basketball and ran track as a junior at the charter school.

Police said a 13-year-old girl was also shot in the incident. She is listed in good condition.

"He was just a regular student," Zion Black, student, said. "He didn't do that type of stuff. He played basketball...It tells you like watch your surroundings like you've got a watch where you're going."

According to ABC7's records, at least 294 juveniles have been shot in Chicago this year, including 33 killed.

On Friday night, a 12-year-old was hit by gunfire when someone in a car began firing shots in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Police said that child was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 14-year-old boy was also grazed by gunfire Saturday night at a playground in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The teen suffered a graze wound to the face about 7 p.m. while in the 4400-block of West Wilcox Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

A 12-year-old boy is still in serious condition after he was shot on the West Side Friday night. Someone inside a gray sedan opened fire, striking the boy in the chest near South Albany Avenue and West Arthington Street in Lawndale at about 8:35 p.m. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital, Chicago fire officials said. Police haven't provided further details about what led to the incident, but this was one of multiple shootings overnight injuring teens. In this case, police said no one has been arrested as that 12-year-old boy continues to be treated at Stroger Hospital.

About 15 minutes later, a 16-year-old boy was walking in a Far South Side alley in the 3500-block of East 106th Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim self-transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

A teen girl was shot on the South Side about an hour later, police said. The 17-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the South Commons neighborhood's 2600-block of South King Drive when she heard shots and felt pain. She self-transported to Insight Hospital & Medical Center Chicago in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand. There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Early Saturday morning,
a teen boy was shot on a South Side sidewalk, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 4000-block of South Langley Avenue at about 1 a.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when two people approached him and opened fire. The Chicago Fire Department transported the teen, who was shot in the foot, to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Another 15-year-old boy was shot just hours later, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 5700-block of South Princeton Avenue at about 6:53 a.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was outside when a sedan stopped near him and someone opened fire. The teen, shot multiple times in the body, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

IFatal shootings

Five people were shot , three fatally, after a caravan involving about 100 cars on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Brighton Park neighborhood's 4300-block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

WATCH: CPD provides update after 5 shot, 3 killed amid street drifting

Chicago police provided an update after a deadly shooting in Brighton Park.

A man was found dead in Bronzeville around 4:15 a.m. Sunday. The man, 29, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest in the 4900-block of South King Drive, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Hours earlier, a man was shot and killed around 2 a.m. Sunday inside a home in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The man, 37, was attacked in the 4600-block of West 87th Street, police said. He was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Around the same time, a man in his 20s was found shot to death in Austin on the West Side. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the 500-block of North Leclaire Avenue, Chicago police said.

Another man was found fatally shot about an hour later at an apartment complex parking lot in South Shore. The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head about 9:20 p.m. in the 7200-block of South Phillips Avenue, police said.

About 10 minutes later, a 31-year-old man was killed during an argument at an Auburn Gresham home in the 8300-block of South Marshfield Avenue. The man was fighting with another man, also 31, who pulled out a handgun and shot him, police said. A suspect was arrested at the scene.

Sunday night, a 50-year-old man was fatally shot inside an Irving Park apartment hallway on the Northwest Side. About 9:10 p.m., the man was in the apartment in the 4300-block of North Whipple Street when he heard a disturbance from an upstairs neighbor, police said. He stepped into the hallway and was shot in the face by a gunman. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report

Comments / 70

Damien Southern Cali Jackson
3d ago

Stop blaming everything on politics!! It starts on how these murderers are being brought up in there homes and parents/guardians raising their children right!!

Reply(4)
13
Ed Hanson
3d ago

I sincerely hope that the people that have voted the current Chicago administration in are happy They have done nothing but encourage this lawlessness anybody want to disagree?

Reply(1)
10
Steve Coulter
3d ago

The intercities of the US, without government and corporate money would be the mirror image of Haiti or any sub-sahara African country. These are primitive tribal people incapable of adhering to the social norms of Western Civilization.

Reply
9
 

