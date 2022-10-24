ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

wchstv.com

Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
MASON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Local audiologists say over-the-counter hearing aids are not for everyone

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hearing loss is something many people deal with as they age, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved selling over-the-counter hearing aids to help. The hearing aids are available for a lesser price, with easier access, but it is not a one...
wchstv.com

Gov. Jim Justice reacts to state taking over Logan County BOE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reacted Thursday to the takeover of Logan County Schools, saying that while there are clearly issues in education there also are many positive things happening in the state's schools. “Look, we’ve got problems. There’s no question we've got problems in...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Kanawha

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Friday the deaths of a 79-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total is 740. Active virus cases...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two COVID-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County confirmed two coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. An 89-year-old-female and a 52-year-old male died after contracting COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Kanawha County's pandemic death toll sits at 737. The county's active COVID caseload moved...
wchstv.com

Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

New early voting site opens on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — About 100 people came to vote at Charleston’s newest polling place in the West Side on the first day of early voting in West Virginia. Chuck Overstreet, a Charleston City Council member representing Ward 3 and the board chair for the West Side Neighborhood Association, said the use of the Girl Scouts Black Diamond Council building as a voting site has been highly-anticipated.
CHARLESTON, WV

