Where to dispose of old medications in Huntington during Drug Take Back Day
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, and there are four locations in Huntington where people can get rid of their unused or expired medications. Walgreens - 111 4th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701. Huntington Police Department - 675 10th St, Huntington, WV 25701. Cabell...
Police: Incident in Huntington not a shooting as dispatchers initially reported
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:03 p.m. 10/28/22. Huntington police said officers have determined that an incident on Friday was not a shooting as dispatchers initially reported. Police responded to the 1400 block of 28th Street where dispatchers said a person was injured. No further details were immediately available.
Two former Pike County, Ohio, deputies indicted in excessive force case
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury this week in a case where a former Pike County, Ohio, deputy is accused of using excessive force against a person who was restrained and in custody, prosecutors said. Jeremy C. Mooney, 47, of Piketon...
Loaded handgun found in man's carry-on bag at West Virginia International Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Wayne, West Virginia, man was cited by police after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, security officials said. The .40 caliber handgun was found loaded with 12 bullets and one in the chamber at a checkpoint...
Reactions: Parents show concern following W.Va. BOE takeover of Logan County Schools
HOLDEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan County parents are expressing concern for how public schools were operated and how they will run after a state takeover of the county's school system Thursday. Halloween parades and frightening pumpkin faces Friday were far from being the scariest thing about the Logan County...
Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
Charleston police investigating after surveillance photos show dump trailer being stolen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s help for information in a theft investigation after surveillance photos captured a pickup truck driving away with a stolen dump trailer. Police said pictures posted on the Charleston Police Department’s Facebook page show the “Big Tex” trailer...
Jackson, Scioto counties to receive thousands to demolish blighted, vacant properties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHS) — Two counties in the Eyewitness News viewing area, Jackson and Scioto, are among 30 counties in Ohio where hundreds of blighted and vacant structures will be demolished to clear the way for economic development. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the...
Local audiologists say over-the-counter hearing aids are not for everyone
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hearing loss is something many people deal with as they age, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved selling over-the-counter hearing aids to help. The hearing aids are available for a lesser price, with easier access, but it is not a one...
Gov. Jim Justice reacts to state taking over Logan County BOE
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reacted Thursday to the takeover of Logan County Schools, saying that while there are clearly issues in education there also are many positive things happening in the state's schools. “Look, we’ve got problems. There’s no question we've got problems in...
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Kanawha
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Friday the deaths of a 79-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total is 740. Active virus cases...
POLL: Do you believe West Virginia's public education system needs totally overhauled?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s public education system has taken it on the chin recently, scoring poorly on the nation’s report card and the state Board of Education voting to take over the Logan County school system. Eyewitness News wants your opinion on how much you...
Two COVID-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County confirmed two coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. An 89-year-old-female and a 52-year-old male died after contracting COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Kanawha County's pandemic death toll sits at 737. The county's active COVID caseload moved...
Crisis in the Classroom: W.Va. Board of Education takes over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, WV — A state report paints the picture of the Logan County school system's failure of epic proportions, touching many different aspects including classroom learning, teaching environments, school safety, special education student needs and hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars spent in ways that generates many questions. "My...
Former Logan County teacher feeling 'vindicated' after school system takeover
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It was a mix of confusion, concern and relief in the Logan County community after the West Virginia Board of Education voted to take over the county's school system. For Pamela Stollings-Hensley, a mom who was once a teacher at Chapmanville Middle School, it...
Early voting period opens in West Virginia with hundreds casting ballots
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Early voting in the 2022 midterm election is underway in West Virginia. Officials said no major problems have been reported. Voters have the option to vote early until Nov. 5 - just three days before Election Day. West Virginia's top election official, Secretary of State...
Kenova Pumpkin House adds giant 1,080 pound gourd to its annual display
KENOVA, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kenova Pumpkin House welcomed a big addition to its annual display Wednesday. A 1,080 pound pumpkin was delivered to Wayne County for the public to enjoy thanks to grower Sarah Beth Baker. Baker is a resident of Greenbrier County who has grown pumpkins in...
Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
New early voting site opens on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — About 100 people came to vote at Charleston’s newest polling place in the West Side on the first day of early voting in West Virginia. Chuck Overstreet, a Charleston City Council member representing Ward 3 and the board chair for the West Side Neighborhood Association, said the use of the Girl Scouts Black Diamond Council building as a voting site has been highly-anticipated.
Murder weapons introduced and Jake Wagner tells why he confessed in Pike Co. murder trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - Jake Wagner testified Wednesday for the third straight day against his older brother George Wagner IV as the actual murder weapons were introduced and the younger brother also disclosed why he decided to confess and plead guilty. Jake entered his plea deal for life in prison...
