St. Joe Woman Arrested On Drug And Driving Charges In Nodaway County
A St. Joseph woman was arrested on multiple charges early this (Friday) morning in Nodaway County, including a felony level drug charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says at 12:18 A.M. this morning officers arrested 41-year-old St. Joseph resident Waneta K. Combs on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, not having insurance, driving while revoked and failing to display valid license plates.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County
A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
Liberty Woman Arrested For Warrant, Weed, & Paraphernalia
A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County after being discovered to have an arrest warrant as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Liberty resident Tara L. Lawson was arrested at 7:04 P.M. Thursday on an outstanding felony Clay County arrest warrant for a probation violation for class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing. Lawson was also discovered to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Charges dropped against Kirksville woman charged with murder
A case has been dismissed for a Kirksville woman charged with first and second-degree murder. According to Harrison County Circuit Clerk Sherece Eivins, charges for Makuya Stephanie Kambamba were dismissed nolle pros on August 1, 2022. Kambamba also faced charges of first and second-degree involuntary manslaughter and abuse or neglect...
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
Two Bethany Residents Facing Burglary Charges in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – Two Bethany residents have been charged in DeKalb County with felony counts resulting from an incident alleged to have taken place last week. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year old Brady Harville and 21-year old Tayton Reed Berendes entered into a building for the purpose of committing theft. It is alleged both possessed tools commonly used for breaking in to a building.
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 43-year-old Kim Jack Douglas Trost of Red Oak on Wednesday in the 1600 block of 200th Street for driving while revoked. Officers transported Trost to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
Parrish enters plea to possession after McLean Street search
FALLS CITY – Wanda Parrish, 58, of Falls City entered guilty pleas Tuesday to possession and unlawful acts related to drugs on March 10. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office conducted controlled buys in a separate investigation, but say Parrish was mentioned on March 4. On March 10, deputies...
Police arrest Red Oak Man on Firearms Charge
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 34-year-old Lucas James Bogart of Red Oak in the 500 block of East Prospect Street for Reckless Use of firearms/explosives. Officer’s transported Bogart to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
Officials discussing next steps to find victims of suspected Iowa serial killer
Rumors of an alleged serial killer in a small town in western Iowa has made international headlines.
Waterloo Man arrested on numerous Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 45-year-old Antonio Derone Ross of Waterloo on Friday on multiple drug-related charges. Authorities charged Ross with two Union County Warrants for FTA for Possession of Controlled Substance marijuana 3rd Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Offense, a Class D Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Simple Misdemeanor. Ross was taken to the Union County Jail, where he was released on a $2000 cash or surety bond.
Gallatin Negotiating with Daviess County to Provide Law Enforcement Coverage
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- The City of Gallatin is working to contract with Daviess County to provide law enforcement services through the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department to cover the City of Gallatin. Sheriff Larry Adams Jr. says they are in the process of looking how to provide the best coverage and to be cost effective. More information will be available at a later date.
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 31 – November 6
U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing and shoulder improvement project from the Missouri River to I-29 through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.) Route KK – Resurfacing project from Route J to the end of state maintenance, Oct. 31 – Nov. 3 (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)**
FBI working with Iowa officials to investigate woman's claim that father killed 50 to 70 people
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa State and Freemont County investigators are laying the groundwork for a serial killer investigation, after a woman claimed that she helped her father bury 50 to 70 bodies inside a well west of Tabor, Iowa, KETV reported. "We are actively investigating this, and who...
Truck goes airborne, crashes into tree in Nodaway County crash
NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 36-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 36-year-old David Morriss of Guilford, Missouri, was travelling too fast for the conditions and struck the rear of a 2010 Toyota Highlander on US Highway 136 west of Maple Drive at 9:40 p.m.
Tarkio Police Dept. asking public’s assistance to catch vandals
Multiple street signs, as well as community, business, and personal properties have recently been vandalized in Tarkio. Anyone with information as to the person(s) committing the crime or has video from surveillance cameras is asked to contact the Tarkio Police Department. (Tarkio Police Department Facebook photo) Multiple street signs, as...
Area recorders gather in Maryville
Several county recorders of deeds gathered at the Nodaway County Administration Center for their fall Northwest District meeting. Those attending and the county they represent were front: JoAnn Marshall, Dekalb; Gloria Boyer, Platte; Barbara Foland, Worth; back: Jane McKinsey, Daviess; Julie Hill, Caldwell; Dana Baker, Clinton; Lisa Nickerson, Nodaway, who serves as co-chair and Chanler Williams, Andrew, who is the chair. Those recorders who were not present for the photo but did attend were Amy Baker, Livingston; Becky Dunlap, Buchanan and Eliza Beasing, Atchison.
Gentry County Route T Bridge to Close Today
Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the bridge over Brushy Creek on Gentry County Route T today for urgent bridge maintenance. Route T will close between Route A and Lone Rock Trail from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is expected to take one day to complete.
Iowa State Patrol reports 17-year-old's death in rollover crash
EMERSON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said a 17-year-old girl was killed in a car crash on Friday. It happened just after 4 p.m. in Emerson, Iowa. Troopers said the 17-year-old lost control of the car, causing it to go off the road and roll several times before landing upright.
Services set for teen who died in a s.w. Iowa crash
(Malvern, Iowa) – Funeral services are set for an East Mills High School Senior who died in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon, southwest of Malvern. A visitation for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley, of Emerson, will be held this evening, from 4-until 7-p.m., at the Lakin Community Center, in Malvern. Her funeral service is 10:30-a.m.Wednesday, Oct. 26th, also at the Lakin Center.
