Roanoke Rapids, NC

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville Preschoolers Receive Books and Giveaways

Charlottesville, Virginia – QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. (QCV) is pleased to report 88 preschoolers at Greensville Elementary School in Greensville County have received books and giveaways thanks to a generous grant from the Essential Foundation, the charitable affiliate of Aqua Virginia. This is the third school year Greensville Elementary preschoolers have participated in Racquets for Reading!!!
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Wyatt Middle School celebrates National Lights On

National Lights On Afterschool 2022 was celebrated at Wyatt Middle School this past Thursday, Oct. 20. Sixteen families participated in the event. This included 32 children, 15 parents, eight partners, and five teachers attended the event. Our partners, the Emporia Police Department, the Greensville County Sheriffs Department, the YMCA, and...
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville-Emporia Neighborhood Watch focuses on holiday safety

It may still be October, but as long as department stores are stocking Christmas trees, it’s never too early to discuss holiday safety. And holiday safety was the topic of discussion at Wednesday night’s meeting of the Emporia/Greensville Neighborhood Watch, held at the Johns Manville Clubhouse in Jarratt.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Hokie Club holds fundraising golf tourney at Emporia Country Club

On Friday afternoon, Emporia Country Club was covered in maroon and orange, the colors of Virginia Tech athletics, for the Moses Clements Virginia Tech Scholarship Golf Tournament, the key annual fundraising event for the Greensville/Southampton Hokie Club. “We’ve been blessed with a beautiful day out here, and Moses Clements is...
EMPORIA, VA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Three injured overnight in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood late Thursday. PIttsburgh police responded to the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds. A man who was struck in the neck was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox8tv.com

8 People Facing Homicide Charges

State police in Indiana County say seven adults and one juvenile are facing charges of kidnapping and/or conspiracy in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa, who police say was found dead over the weekend in Brush Valley Township. Troopers say Garreffa was reported missing last Thursday, Oct. 20,...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County woman reported missing

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 33-year-old woman. Elizabeth Harclerode, of New Paris, was last seen Oct. 23 between 10 p.m. and midnight. Police were told she left in an unknown direction from the Crissman Road area of East Saint Clair Township in Bedford […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia-Greensville youth visit Harrell Farm to learn about agriculture

For the first time in three years since the pandemic changed our day-to-day life and ability to hold or attend social events, Chowan Basin Soil and Water Conservation District was able to hold its annual Greensville County Farm Day once again. It was hosted by Jesse and Susan Harrell at their farm in Purdy on Friday, Oct. 14 for the third graders from Greensville Elementary School and preschoolers from the local YMCA.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
WTAJ

Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Top ranked Brunswick Academy defeats Blessed Sacrament Huguenot

On Friday Oct. 21, Brunswick Academy’s varsity football team traveled to The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School in Powhatan, for its ninth game of the 2022 season. The Vikings defeated the Knights, who are the VISAA Division 2 defending state champions, with a victory of 27-20. Brunswick Academy (8-1) is continuing their season with another strong win on the road and are currently ranked No. 1 in the conference and state.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

EMPOWER Broadband Breaks Ground on $154 Million Project

With several ceremonial shovels full of Southside Virginia soil last Thursday, EMPOWER Broadband, Inc. commemorated a significant stride forward in leveling the playing field between rural and urban communities by launching a significant expansion of their fiber network. EMPOWER employees were joined by Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright, along with other state, regional and local leaders, for a groundbreaking ceremony held last week to celebrate the start of construction on a $154 million initiative to bring high-speed internet to 14,634 unserved and underserved locations in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and the southern portions of Charlotte and Brunswick counties. The ceremony was held at Palmer Springs Fire Department in south central Mecklenburg County in one of the first areas for fiber to be deployed in this project.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WTAJ

One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details of House Explosion in Curwensville Borough

CURWENSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details concerning a house explosion in Curwensville Borough on October 3. (Photos courtesy of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.) According to a release issued by Ridgway-based State Police on Tuesday, October 25, the incident occurred along Anderson Street in Curwensville Borough,...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 119

SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened in Sykesville Borough last Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this accident happened on State Route 119, in Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County, on Friday, October 21, around 9:55 a.m., involving 61-year-old Patricia A. Grippo, of Emporium, and 62-year-old Susan M. Bouch, of Reynoldsville.
SYKESVILLE, PA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

City Hall renovation discussed at Emporia Council meeting

Architectural Partners and a group of affiliates have worked with Emporia staff over the past few months on a needs assessment for the municipal building. Several problematic issues were discovered with the facility, such as an aging uninsulated roof, a lack of building-code-compliant handicapped accessibility, and a lack of storage space. Emmett Lifsey of Architectural Partners said storage is a vital issue with every department in the building.
EMPORIA, VA

