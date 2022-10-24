Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Chelyan roadway temporarily closes as emergency crews respond to two-vehicle crash
CHELYAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County roadway has been temporarily shut down as emergency crews respond to the scene of a two-vehicle crash. A head-on collision occurred Friday evening on MacCorkle Avenue Southeast at James River Road in Chelyan, according to emergency dispatchers. Dispatchers report two people were...
wchstv.com
Police: Incident in Huntington not a shooting as dispatchers initially reported
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:03 p.m. 10/28/22. Huntington police said officers have determined that an incident on Friday was not a shooting as dispatchers initially reported. Police responded to the 1400 block of 28th Street where dispatchers said a person was injured. No further details were immediately available.
Injured West Virginia firefighter escorted home
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car crash in September was escorted back home after three weeks of surgery, and physical and occupational therapy. Dustin Hurley, a volunteer Lieutenant for the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Boone County EMS, was surprised as firefighters, officers and […]
wchstv.com
Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
wchstv.com
Charleston police investigating after surveillance photos show dump trailer being stolen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s help for information in a theft investigation after surveillance photos captured a pickup truck driving away with a stolen dump trailer. Police said pictures posted on the Charleston Police Department’s Facebook page show the “Big Tex” trailer...
Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man involved in I-79 crash in Kanawha County still in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An elderly man remains in critical condition after a crash on Interstate 79 last week, Kanawha County deputies said. The 63-year-old man, who deputies said was from Spencer, was driving a vehicle involved in a crash Friday, Oct. 21, on I-79 south near Elkview, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
What's next for Paint Creek? Residents still seeking a conclusive answer two months later
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than two months after the Paint Creek chemical spill, residents who rely entirely on well water are finally getting information on water safety, but they are still seeking a conclusive answer. On Thursday, the Kanawha County Commission discussed what they can do to help...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Investigation into stolen ATVs results in two arrests
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An investigation into two stolen all-terrain vehicles has led to two arrests. Brett Curtis, 30 and Robert Laywell III, 30, both of Bidwell, Ohio have been charged in connection with the theft, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
wchstv.com
Boone, Wirt, Wyoming counties to get $2 million for five new electric school buses
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More electric school buses are coming to school systems in West Virginia. Boone, Wirt and Wyoming counties will receive nearly $2 million in funding for five new electric school buses, according to a news release Friday from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The news release...
wchstv.com
Jackson, Scioto counties to receive thousands to demolish blighted, vacant properties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHS) — Two counties in the Eyewitness News viewing area, Jackson and Scioto, are among 30 counties in Ohio where hundreds of blighted and vacant structures will be demolished to clear the way for economic development. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the...
1 taken to hospital after Huntington, West Virginia shooting
UPDATE: (2:45 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – Huntington police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Huntington Tuesday night. Police are asking anyone who may have information relating to the incident or who may have caught part of the incident or the fleeing suspect on security footage to contact the HPD […]
wchsnetwork.com
UPDATE: Victims in US Route 60 crash identified
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Cabell County man was charged Wednesday night with driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed two people and injured two others Wednesday afternoon in western Kanawha County. Kanawha County deputies charged Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, with 2 counts of...
WSAZ
Crews on scene of house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Huntington are on the scene of a house fire. Dispatchers say it happened on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. No word on what caused the fire. Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.
WSAZ
Jackson fire crews fight forest fire, warn against burning trash
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews in Jackson County, Ohio have been fighting a forest fire for several days. Jackson Fire Chief David Channell says a fire began when someone started burning trash on Thursday evening. The fire spread into the wooded areas of Lick Township near Fairgreens Road. Channell...
wchstv.com
Police respond after body found in Ironton, Ohio
IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — The police chief in Ironton, Ohio, said an investigation is underway after a body was found. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner said the body was discovered on Ninth Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations also responded. Police planned to release additional details at a...
wchstv.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash kills one in Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — State police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred in Gallia County, Ohio. Garrett J. Sheets, 29, of Bidwell was killed in Wednesday afternoon in a wreck along Route 29, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The news...
Woman taken to hospital after crash in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in the Nitro area on Tuesday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the crash happened on the 800 block of 1st Ave. in Nitro at around 10:40 a.m. Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming says that the scene has been cleared, and traffic is […]
Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
Comments / 0