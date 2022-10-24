ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KENS 5

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Timberwolves

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (3-1) will look to build on their three-game winning streak as they will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) tonight at the Target Center. The Spurs are coming off a 115-106 road win against the Wolves Monday night. Devin Vassell had 23 points...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Spurs announce team has waived guard Joshua Primo

SAN ANTONIO — In a stunning announcement, the San Antonio Spurs have waived guard Joshua Primo Friday evening. The team did not give a reason for the move but Spurs CEO RC Buford made the following statement. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Spurs fans can watch all of Wembanyama's games this season

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama is not even in the NBA yet and he is already must-see TV. The NBA announced that the league will be all airing the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 games – featuring the French star and top 2023 NBA Draft prospect – this season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122: What the teams said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The short-handed San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end on the road to the Timberwolves, 134-122. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 13 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, and Josh Richardson, who started in place of Vassell, ended with a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy