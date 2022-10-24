Read full article on original website
NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
KENS 5
Can the Spurs be a 'sleeper team'? Game preview Spurs vs. Wolves | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Two Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to preview Wednesday night's game versus Minnesota. Also, does this young Spurs team have the makings of a "sleeper team" in the Western Conference?. All this and more on this...
KENS 5
The Spurs have fight; recapping Spurs loss to Wolves | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to discuss the Spurs' identity in this young season, as well as recap their road loss versus Minnesota. Also, Rudy plays a game of Spurs "buy or sell." All this...
KENS 5
'I know San Antonio has a lot of love for him' | Spurs' Jones, Richardson speak on ex-Spur DeMar DeRozan
SAN ANTONIO — For three seasons, DeMar DeRozan put on the Silver and Black uniform and was a consummate pro as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. And tonight, he'll make his lone visit to the Alamo City. The Spurs will host the Bulls at the AT&T Center...
KENS 5
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Timberwolves
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (3-1) will look to build on their three-game winning streak as they will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) tonight at the Target Center. The Spurs are coming off a 115-106 road win against the Wolves Monday night. Devin Vassell had 23 points...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
KENS 5
Spurs announce team has waived guard Joshua Primo
SAN ANTONIO — In a stunning announcement, the San Antonio Spurs have waived guard Joshua Primo Friday evening. The team did not give a reason for the move but Spurs CEO RC Buford made the following statement. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will...
KENS 5
Spurs fans can watch all of Wembanyama's games this season
SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama is not even in the NBA yet and he is already must-see TV. The NBA announced that the league will be all airing the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 games – featuring the French star and top 2023 NBA Draft prospect – this season.
KENS 5
Say what? Survey shows the Bulls merch is the top-selling NBA gear in Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Well this is a head-scratcher. Texas is home to three NBA teams: Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and the Houston Rockets. But apparently, NBA fans in the Lone Star State are fanatics about the Chicago Bulls and scoop up all things red and black. Yes, you...
KENS 5
Oddsmaker places Spurs among top teams to land Lakers' Russell Westbrook
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are off to an incredible start to the new season but Las Vegas oddsmaker, Bet Online, projects a possible big change in the roster. With the Lakers seeking a trade involving guard Russell Westbrook, the Spurs have been bandied as a likely trading partner.
KENS 5
Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122: What the teams said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The short-handed San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end on the road to the Timberwolves, 134-122. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 13 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, and Josh Richardson, who started in place of Vassell, ended with a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.
