ROCKY RIVER — Nothing brings a promising drive to an end faster than negative plays, penalties, and turnovers, especially if they all come in succession. That was the case for the Scott Bulldogs in their first-round playoff game at the Lutheran West Longhorns on Friday. The Bulldogs were able to move the ball across midfield but, on their six drives, they were stopped for no gain or lost yards five times in third-down situations. The Bulldogs’ other drive ended on an interception late in the first half. The Longhorns (10-1) used that momentum from their defense to score four touchdowns on the way to a 31-0 victory over the Bulldogs in the opening round of the OHSAA Division III, Region 10 playoffs.

SCOTT, OH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO