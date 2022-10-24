Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Scott football falls in opening round of Division III playoffs
ROCKY RIVER — Nothing brings a promising drive to an end faster than negative plays, penalties, and turnovers, especially if they all come in succession. That was the case for the Scott Bulldogs in their first-round playoff game at the Lutheran West Longhorns on Friday. The Bulldogs were able to move the ball across midfield but, on their six drives, they were stopped for no gain or lost yards five times in third-down situations. The Bulldogs’ other drive ended on an interception late in the first half. The Longhorns (10-1) used that momentum from their defense to score four touchdowns on the way to a 31-0 victory over the Bulldogs in the opening round of the OHSAA Division III, Region 10 playoffs.
