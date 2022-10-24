Read full article on original website
OCO's Giving Thanks Welcomes CiTi Culinary Arts Students
Students in the CiTi Culinary Arts program will be proving quick breads for Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration. “We’re pleased to once again be partnering with CiTi’s Culinary Arts program,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “CiTi students will be providing an assortment of fresh baked breads. Their baked goods will be a tasty addition to our menu, and we are looking forward to this year’s treats.”
CNY Arts Center Revives Author Spotlight With Local Writer Jim Farfaglia
CNY Arts Center is excited to bring back a program feature that has not been revived since the Covid-19 pandemic cancelled all programming. Author Spotlight features local writers with newly published books in a format free and open to the public. Sunday, November 13 at 3pm Jim Farfaglia will be featured with his new book on major Central New York snowstorms.
2022 ‘Tithe My Shoes’ Drive Underway
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) today announced that he is once again participating in the annual “Tithe My Shoes” charity drive, an effort to collect new or gently-used shoes and boots for the Rescue Mission with an emphasis on children’s shoes. “Tithe My Shoes” is spearheaded...
Richard DeSantis – October 23, 2022
Richard DeSantis, a lifetime resident of Oswego, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at The Manor at Seneca Hill. He was the son of the late Anthony & Kathryn DeSantis. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John DeSantis and brother-in-law John Taber. He was also predeceased by his beloved granddaughter, Karen Mary Aubertine.
Art Association of Oswego Exhibit by Ron Throop Opens Nov. 5th
The Art Association is pleased to present “The Pleasure at Being the Cause”, an exhibition of 2022 paintings by Ron Throop, opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 - 9 p.m. This is also a fundraiser to raise money for a new floor in the Kirk Beason Memorial Gallery, which is near completion. The walls are white, the lighting bright, pocket doors are ordered, but the old floor is battle worn and beat. Not a fitting match to the remodeling effort gone into reconfiguring downstairs space. All proceeds from show sales and donations will support the AAO.
Mayor Michaels Among Invitees to Historic Biden Micron Announcement
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels was among the attendees at the invitation-only announcement by President Joseph Biden (D), Delaware, on the investment by Micron at Onondaga Community College. “It was a tremendous honor to have been invited to this historic occasion featuring the President of the United States,” Michaels said. “The...
Shawn M. Thorpe – October 25, 2022
Shawn M. Thorpe, 37, of Oswego passed unexpectedly on October 25, 2022. Shawn was born in Oswego to parents Natalie Wolfe and the late Cecil Thorpe. Shawn was a graduate of Oswego High School and worked as a line worker at Patterson’s Warehouse in Fulton. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his time spent playing with his beloved nieces and nephews.
Kathleen A. Reed – October 25, 2022
Kathleen A. Reed, 75, of Oswego died Tuesday October 25, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse after a long illness. Mrs. Reed always found enjoyment in gardening and her quiet time was spent reading her bible, and meditating on the scriptures she read. Mrs. Reed was a very loving and caring...
