The Art Association is pleased to present “The Pleasure at Being the Cause”, an exhibition of 2022 paintings by Ron Throop, opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 - 9 p.m. This is also a fundraiser to raise money for a new floor in the Kirk Beason Memorial Gallery, which is near completion. The walls are white, the lighting bright, pocket doors are ordered, but the old floor is battle worn and beat. Not a fitting match to the remodeling effort gone into reconfiguring downstairs space. All proceeds from show sales and donations will support the AAO.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO