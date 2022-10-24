Read full article on original website
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Elite Daily
If You Forgot To Register To Vote, These States Have An Easy Solution
Midterm Election Day is just around the corner on Nov. 8, and with early voting already happening in many states, it's never been more crucial to make sure you’re registered to vote on time. But with everything going on, it's no surprise if, one morning, you wake up to find that the deadline to register to vote has slipped past before you knew it. Well, here's what to do if you forgot to register to vote, because some states have your back.
Blexit’s Finances Are Slumping—but Its Paycheck to Candace Owens Keeps Coming
Donations to conservative commentator Candace Owens’s Blexit Foundation took a precipitous drop in 2021. But the organization paid Owens more than ever: $250,000 in salary, alone. That’s not including the chartered flights.Founded in 2018, Blexit urges African-Americans to leave the Democratic Party, preferably to take up conservative politics. Amid racial justice protests in 2020, the Blexit Foundation reaped more than $7 million in donations. Now the organization is back in the public eye after its sometimes-collaborator Kanye West kicked off a firestorm of antisemitic comments, shortly after posing in “White Lives Matter” shirts with Owens, and pledging to buy Parler,...
Obama brings Democratic star power to key Georgia U.S. Senate race
ATLANTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Democrats turned to former President Barack Obama on Friday to rally Georgia voters in a tight U.S. Senate race that could determine whether the party keeps control of the chamber after the upcoming midterm elections.
