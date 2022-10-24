ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
Elite Daily

If You Forgot To Register To Vote, These States Have An Easy Solution

Midterm Election Day is just around the corner on Nov. 8, and with early voting already happening in many states, it's never been more crucial to make sure you’re registered to vote on time. But with everything going on, it's no surprise if, one morning, you wake up to find that the deadline to register to vote has slipped past before you knew it. Well, here's what to do if you forgot to register to vote, because some states have your back.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Blexit’s Finances Are Slumping—but Its Paycheck to Candace Owens Keeps Coming

Donations to conservative commentator Candace Owens’s Blexit Foundation took a precipitous drop in 2021. But the organization paid Owens more than ever: $250,000 in salary, alone. That’s not including the chartered flights.Founded in 2018, Blexit urges African-Americans to leave the Democratic Party, preferably to take up conservative politics. Amid racial justice protests in 2020, the Blexit Foundation reaped more than $7 million in donations. Now the organization is back in the public eye after its sometimes-collaborator Kanye West kicked off a firestorm of antisemitic comments, shortly after posing in “White Lives Matter” shirts with Owens, and pledging to buy Parler,...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy