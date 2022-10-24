Midterm Election Day is just around the corner on Nov. 8, and with early voting already happening in many states, it's never been more crucial to make sure you’re registered to vote on time. But with everything going on, it's no surprise if, one morning, you wake up to find that the deadline to register to vote has slipped past before you knew it. Well, here's what to do if you forgot to register to vote, because some states have your back.

