Albany Herald
Employers kept hiking workers' wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
Brits are stocking up on air fryers and electric blankets as energy bills skyrocket
Shoppers in the United Kingdom are snapping up energy-saving air fryers, electric blankets and slow cookers this winter as their fuel bills soar. Sales of hot air fryers were up 286% in September compared to the same month last year, according to market research company GfK.
TGIF! Stocks closing out week with a pop thanks to Apple and oil
Stocks rallied heading into the weekend, despite lousy results from Amazon. Solid earnings from Apple and oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil were enough to counter the weak outlook from the retail and cloud giant. The Dow, which has Apple and Chevron as two of its 30 members, surged more...
A key market indicator is signaling a recession
Recession worries continue to haunt Wall Street. A key indicator in the bond market is flashing signs of a potential downturn. The spread between super short-term 3-month Treasury yields and the benchmark 10-year yield briefly inverted late Tuesday and did so again Wednesday. That means that yields for shorter-term bonds were higher than longer-term ones. Both are currently hovering around 4%.
Walmart Supercenter expands to meet demand for customers
Some of the new additions includes more self-checkout lanes, a new pharmacy and express delivery to make it more convenient for shoppers.
