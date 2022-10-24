Read full article on original website
yolow
4d ago
whoa whoa whoa... slow down with your descriptions there BN, your boarding on racism. People don't need the descriptions, THEY ALREADY KNOW WHO AND WHAT ARE COMMITTING ALL THE VIOLENT CRIME IN CHICAGO
Reply(2)
4
Guest @68
4d ago
Of course they got away!! nothing New here 🙄. same story they probably figured they're going to get out with a slap in the hand so why bother running after them!!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Crane stolen from construction site in Pilsen: police
CHICAGO - A crane was stolen from a job site in Pilsen over the weekend. Police say between Oct. 22 and 24 a crane being used in a construction project was taken from a property in the 700 block of West 17th Street. Coen Carpentry Services confirms the crane pictured...
cwbchicago.com
Police release suspect pictures, new info about murder outside Greyhound bus terminal
Chicago police have released surveillance images of the gunman who shot and killed a Greyhound bus employee outside the company’s West Loop terminal on Monday morning. CPD said the man seen in the images arrived on a bus from Minneapolis and waited for the victim to arrive. After killing the victim, he changed clothes inside the bus station and escaped, according to Chicago police. The Cook County medical examiner identified the victim as Duwon Gaddis, 30, of Palos Hills.
Caught on video: Portage Park business owner knocks gun out of robber's hand
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A business owner in the Portage Park neighborhood fought off a would-be robber, knocking the gun directly out of the robber's hands and chasing him out of his store.The entire interaction was caught on surveillance video.On Thursday, CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke with the store owner about why he decided he needed to take matters into his own hands.It happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, At the Car Care Auto Spa, 3618 N. Cicero Ave. The suspect was seen on camera pacing outside of the business, but eventually, he ran right in through the unlocked...
fox32chicago.com
Multi-car crash slows outbound traffic on Eisenhower Expressway
CHICAGO - Traffic is moving slowly outbound on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday morning after at least five cars collided. The left lane was closed off between the Tri-State Tollway and North Avenue around 7 a.m. for about an hour during the morning commute. Emergency responders were on scene. The wreckage...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2020 North Side carjacking, robbery
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with ten felonies after an arrest for a 2020 carjacking and robbery. Police say Carlos Perez, 24, was arrested Thursday in connection to a carjacking and a robbery that happened in November 2020. Perez allegedly forcefully took a vehicle and personal belongings from...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2021 Calumet Heights fatal shooting
CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man from Chicago was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Calumet Heights in December 2021. Almonta White was arrested for murder on Wednesday in Countryside, Ill. Police say White fatally shot a 33-year-old in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue on Dec. 4,...
Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
cwbchicago.com
Car passenger dead after Rogers Park shooting, police say
A 25-year-old man was shot and killed while riding in a car in Rogers Park on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. Investigators found more than 25 shell casings from two weapons at the scene. He was riding in the back seat of a car when the gunman opened fire on...
Three injured in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Friday morning. Police say around 1:15 a.m. a 20-year-old man was shot by someone in a white sedan while on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue. The victim was taken to an area...
Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building
CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon charged in fatal shooting of Chicago liquor store owner
CHICAGO - A veteran of the Gulf War in Iraq has been charged with killing a convenience store worker in West Ridge who, it turned out, came to this country as a refugee from Iraq nearly 30 years ago. Prosecutors say Sean Dunnavant, 53, left behind his bicycle and cellphone...
Man killed after shot in the back in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say
The victim driving in Rogers Park when someone in a black Jeep driving southbound fired shots from the vehicle, striking the man in the back, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shoots woman multiples times before wounding himself in Near North apartment building: police
CHICAGO - Two people are in critical condition after a shooting inside an apartment building on the Near North Side Friday night. Police say a 24-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds to the torso and buttocks in the hallway of a residential building located at 1000 North La Salle Street around 10 p.m.
cwbchicago.com
Convenience store killer left his bike and phone at the scene, prosecutors say
Chicago police say a seven-time convicted felon shot and killed a North Side convenience store worker during a robbery attempt, then left his phone and his unique bicycle at the crime scene. Sean Dunnavant, 53, was ordered held without bail by Judge Barbara Dawkins during a bond hearing Friday morning.
cwbchicago.com
Police investigating after 2 are found shot in Near North Side apartment building
Chicago police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot inside an apartment building on the Near North Side. CPD said the man’s injuries may have been self-inflicted. Police responded to calls of shots fired on the 8th floor of the apartment building at 1000 North LaSalle...
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed while dining inside Michigan Avenue restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
Diner's wallet stolen while eating at Labriola on Michigan Avenue, CPD says
A diner had their wallet stolen while eating at Labriola on Michigan Avenue Wednesday evening, CPD confirmed.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with armed carjacking woman in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A teenager was charged after a 28-year-old woman was carjacked on Chicago's West Side last year. Police say an 18-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday when he was identified as the individual that forcefully took a vehicle from a woman in East Garfield Park on Sept. 11, 2021. The...
Chicago police: Dirt bike riders surround woman's car, fire shots in Old Town
A group of dirt bike riders surrounded a woman in the Old Town neighborhood and one of the riders fired shots at her Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
Comments / 8