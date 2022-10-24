MORRISON – The Illinois State Police have announced that the suspect that was shot by police last Friday in Whiteside County has been declared brain dead. They claim they were executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Morrison, when they heard gun shots from inside the residence. Authorities say that they encountered and shot 48-year-old Aaron Linke, who was taken to an area hospital. In a press release, the Illinois State Police say that a female in the residence also suffered a gunshot wound unrelated to the officer involved shooting. She was also transported to an area hospital. After an investigation, law enforcement state that Linke allegedly was pointing a firearm at officers when he was shot.

