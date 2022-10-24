Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
TGIF! Stocks closing out week with a pop thanks to Apple and oil
Stocks rallied heading into the weekend, despite lousy results from Amazon. Solid earnings from Apple and oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil were enough to counter the weak outlook from the retail and cloud giant. The Dow, which has Apple and Chevron as two of its 30 members, surged more...
Albany Herald
A key market indicator is signaling a recession
Recession worries continue to haunt Wall Street. A key indicator in the bond market is flashing signs of a potential downturn. The spread between super short-term 3-month Treasury yields and the benchmark 10-year yield briefly inverted late Tuesday and did so again Wednesday. That means that yields for shorter-term bonds were higher than longer-term ones. Both are currently hovering around 4%.
Albany Herald
Employers kept hiking workers' wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
Albany Herald
How to Trade Amazon Stock After Earnings Dive
The action in Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report is not pretty after the company reported earnings after the close on Thursday.
Albany Herald
Inflation data shows US prices were still uncomfortably high last month
A new batch of inflation data released Friday showed that while prices remained uncomfortably high in September, a slowdown in wage growth indicates some relief may be in sight. That's an encouraging development for the Federal Reserve, which is battling to bring down the highest inflation in 40 years. The...
Albany Herald
McDonald's stock hits all time high
McDonald's stock hit an all time high Friday as Wall Street cheered the company's third quarter results. The share price hit about $274 on Friday, a jump of roughly 3% for the day.
Albany Herald
PTC Therapeutics Grabs Up to $1 Billion, but There's a Catch
The biotech sector has been whacked during the stock market correction, but companies with approved drug products have generally fared much better than early-stage peers. That doesn't provide complete protection though.
