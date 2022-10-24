Read full article on original website
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Albany Herald
Niall Horan is dropping new music and heading out on tour
Niall Horan is going to have a busy 2023. The former One Direction singer took to Twitter to announce he has new music and a tour coming in the near future.
Albany Herald
Katy Perry explains her eye twitch moment as a 'party trick'
Katy Perry had been performing during her "Play Las Vegas" residency on Sunday evening, when her eye began to visibly twitch, much like a doll. She tried to fix it as her right eye remained open. Perry shared a video of the on stage moment on Instagram, writing alongside a...
Albany Herald
The Most Influential Pop Songs, Ranked By Iconic Songwriter Bob Dylan
Sixty years ago, one of the greatest songwriters of all time released his self-titled debut album, Bob Dylan. Since then, the 81-year-old has amassed Pulitzer and Nobel Prizes, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, 125 million records sold and hits (like “Blowin' in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin,’” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Girl From the North Country”) whose influence on music cannot be overstated. This week, he’ll publish his first book since 2004, The Philosophy of Modern Song (Nov. 1, Simon & Schuster), a meditation on 66 songs from a range of artists and styles that changed social landscapes in music. (He’s also enlisted Hollywood stars, including Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Helen Mirren and Renée Zellweger to narrate the audiobook version.)
Albany Herald
After brands dump Kanye West, many people ask: What took so long?
Earlier this week Adidas ended its partnership with rapper and fashion designer Ye (who previously went by Kanye West). Its decision came around the same time that a flurry of other companies also cut ties with the artist — but weeks after Ye began making offensive remarks. Many wondered:...
Albany Herald
'The White Lotus' relocates to Sicily and delivers another five-star experience
"The White Lotus" hasn't lost any of its intoxicating allure, shifting its mix of rich-people problems and staff struggles to a new island (Sicily), with Jennifer Coolidge as the one holdover from the Emmy-winning original. It's an impressive exercise in reloading by writer-director Mike White, who based on this encore should have plenty of frequent-flyer miles in his future if he chooses.
Albany Herald
‘NCIS: LA’ Boss Teases ‘Top Gun’-Style Nail-Biter in Aiden-Focused Episode
In Sunday’s NCIS: Los Angeles opening sequence, a thrilling Top Gun-style F-35 Navy training exercise turns into a nail-biter as a plane gets in trouble and the pilot ejects. Turns out it’s Special Agent Sam Hanna’s (LL Cool J) son!. Aiden (Tye White) survives, much to the...
Albany Herald
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Breaks Down What’s Old & New in Season 2
The Emmy-winning anthology, The White Lotus, may have switched its Hawaiian resort to a European hot spot, but the luxury hotel chain still seems to attract tourists who have lost their way. Season 2 digs into sexual politics and male-female power dynamics. Here are the other amenities.
14 Celebrities Were Basically Forced To Anglicize, Shorten, Or Change Their Names To Appease Hollywood
Psych actor James Rodriguez adopted the stage name James Roday after losing out on two big roles because of his Mexican last name, but he proudly changed it back in 2020.
Albany Herald
TV Insider Now Has a General Store! Find Out More and Enter to Win a ‘Ted Lasso’ Sweatshirt
Hey there, TV lovers. Whether your favorite show is in-season and you’re on the search for merch or if you’ve begun your holiday shopping, we’ve created a one-stop shop for all of those needs. Introducing the TV Insider General Store, chock-full of TV merchandise, collectibles, gear, schwag, and gifts galore. And to celebrate, we’re giving away a free Ted Lasso ugly holiday sweatshirt (seen above)!
