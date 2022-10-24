The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) recognized the impact and accomplishments of the state’s tourism industry at the annual tourism awards program held during Governor’s Conference on Tourism at Caesar’s Entertainment Horseshoe Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi, October 19–21, 2022. This annual educational and professional development event brought together around 200 tourism industry professionals from across the state as well as tourism partners from the surrounding region.

