ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rishi Sunak tells Tories to ‘unite or die’ amid ‘profound economic challenge’

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l57D3_0ikfuAk600

Rishi Sunak warned his warring MPs the Conservatives must “unite or die” in the face of a “profound economic challenge” after winning the race to be the next prime minister.

The former chancellor ruled out opposition demands for a general election after winning the Tory leadership contest on Monday when rival Penny Mordaunt failed to win the backing of MPs.

Liz Truss , who will make way for Mr Sunak less than two months after she beat him in the last contest, congratulated her soon-to-be-successor and told him “you have my full support”.

With his victory coming on Diwali, Mr Sunak will be the UK’s first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage, and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.

He will be formally appointed to the role in a handover of power overseen by the King within the coming days, as discussions take place between Ms Truss and Mr Sunak about the timing.

Ms Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, bowed out of the race to hand Mr Sunak a spectacular political comeback as she failed to get the 100 nominations from Tory MPs required by the 2pm deadline.

With Boris Johnson having ditched his own bid at a comeback, Mr Sunak will enter No 10 unopposed and avoid an online ballot of the Conservative members that rejected him for Ms Truss last month.

Mr Sunak sought to hit the ground running by addressing Conservative MPs behind closed doors in the House of Commons half an hour after his victory was announced.

Three MPs in the room said his message to the party was they must “unite or die”, as they focus on delivering on the public’s priorities during a cost-of-living crisis.

Labour has led calls for a new general election as the Tories move onto their third prime minister on the mandate won by Mr Johnson in 2019.

Senior Tory Simon Hoare said that Mr Sunak told the party he would not give in to the opposition’s demand, with the MP adding to reporters: “He is actually going to hit the ground running. We have no time to lose.”

Mr Sunak now has the daunting task of leading the nation through an economic crisis only exacerbated by the chaotic legacy of Ms Truss, who was ousted after only six weeks in office.

In an 86-second address to the nation, Mr Sunak promised to serve with “integrity and humility”.

He praised Ms Truss for having served the nation with “dignity and grace” during “exceptionally difficult circumstances”.

He said he was “humbled and honoured” to have been chosen as the next prime minister, which he described as the “greatest privilege of my life”.

“The United Kingdom is a great country but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge,” he added during the speech in which he took no media questions.

“We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together.”

The King was understood to be travelling to London on Monday afternoon from the private royal estate of Sandringham, but Downing Street confirmed the handover of power will wait for another day.

In a statement posted online two minutes before the deadline, Ms Mordaunt said her opponent now has her “full support”.

“These are unprecedented times. Despite the compressed timetable for the leadership contest it is clear that colleagues feel we need certainty today,” she said.

“They have taken this decision in good faith for the good of the country.”

Sir Graham Brady, who as chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives was overseeing the contest, said he received only one valid nomination form.

“Rishi Sunak is therefore elected the next leader of the Conservative Party,” he added.

Sources in the Mordaunt camp said she got 90 nominations, though the number of those who publicly announced their backing of her fell far short of this.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “Rishi Sunak has no mandate and no idea what working people need.

“We need a general election so the public get a say on the future of Britain – and the chance for a fresh start with Labour.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford made the same demand and said his party would back Labour in a vote of no confidence if they tabled one.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Johnson-backer who once derided Mr Sunak as a “much-lamented socialist chancellor”, said he will “support his leadership” and urged “now is the time for party unity”.

Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry called for an end to Tory infighting, saying: “Now is the time for the whole party to come together and unite four-square behind Rishi, as he gets on with the vital work of tackling the challenges we face as a country.

“The time for internal debates is well and truly over, and led by Rishi Sunak, I know we can and will deliver on the priorities of the British people.”

James Cleverly, who had backed Mr Johnson to return to No 10 less than two months after he left in a series of scandals, called for an anticipated Cabinet overhaul to feature the best ministers rather than focus on loyalists.

The Foreign Secretary told Sky News: “We have got to have the first 15 on the pitch. I know that Rishi understands that.”

Mr Sunak’s ascendency from MP to PM is the fastest in modern political history, having first won the constituency of Richmond in North Yorkshire in 2015.

His journey to the top job has not been without its hitches, having been fined alongside Mr Johnson for breaching coronavirus rules and having faced questions over his wife Akshata Murty’s “non-dom” status for tax purposes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trevor Noah: I did not say the entire UK was racist about Rishi Sunak

Trevor Noah says he did not claim “the entire UK is racist,” as he sought to clarify remarks he made on The Daily Show following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister.In a video posted on Twitter from his US satirical news programme, the South African comedian alleged there were people saying “now the Indians are going to take over Great Britain”.His comments received a backlash online from many UK politicians including former Cabinet minister Sajid Javid, who said they were “simply wrong”.C’mon Piers you’re smarter than that. I wasn’t saying “The entire U.K. is racist”, I was responding to...
The Independent

More of UK’s aid budget spent inside UK than in poor countries – think tank

(adds par 12)The UK is now spending more of its international development budget at home than in poor developing countries, development experts have said.That is because a large proportion of the pot is being spent on housing refugees, mainly from Ukraine, according to the Centre for Global Development (CGD).The non-profit think tank criticised Rishi Sunak for slashing the foreign aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of national income when he was chancellor, as well as setting a precedent for letting the Home Office and other departments use the pot, and stretching the rules on what can be counted as aid.Saying...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

We must starve terrorists of money and tech, Cleverly to tell UN meeting

Countries must work together to fight online terror and cut terrorists’ resources to prevent deadly attacks, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will tell a United Nations meeting in India.Speaking at the UN Security Council counter-terrorism committee in New Delhi on Saturday, he will urge allied states to tackle terror groups’ use of technology to recruit and radicalise people and livestream attacks.We must starve terrorists of the finance and emerging technologies that will cause death and destruction around the worldForeign Secretary James CleverlyMr Cleverly is expected to say: “Within the space of two decades, terrorists have gone from circulating crackly voice recordings...
The Independent

‘Our son is London’s PM’: Rishi Sunak’s Indian family kickstart celebrations in Punjab

A flurry of WhatsApp messages, some bordering on memes; grand Hindu ceremonies; and a cheerful blue cake with the words “Rishi Sunak” emblazoned on it have been at the centre of the party in India’s Punjab state ever since the prime minister’s surprising political victory.For Mr Sunak’s Indian cousins and uncle, who live in Ludhiana city, it has been a hectic week of explaining the family tree that connects them to the first “truly Hindu son of their soil” to have entered 10 Downing Street – something the wealthy family, which has been in the liquor and cotton trade for...
The Independent

What the papers say – October 29

The papers on Saturday focus on health and environmental concerns, as well as Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and Tyson Fury’s inspiration.The Daily Mirror and Daily Star cover an angry patient confronting the Prime Minister and accused him of not paying nurses enough.Saturday's front page - OAP speaks for Britain #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/ftO3ZRYm92 pic.twitter.com/BxTn7moNEt— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 28, 2022Saturday's front page: You're not the Tory Messiah, you're a very naughty boy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2h0Q02D0ab— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 28, 2022The Times says Downing Street has admitted it advised the King not to attend the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, arguing it is...
The Independent

Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup

Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
The Independent

Far-right British activist Katie Hopkins challenges Biden to lock her up after claiming she’s in US illegally

The far right British activist Katie Hopkins told a cheering crowd at an event on Mannheim, Pennsylvania that she is in the United States illegally and challenged President Joe Biden to “Come at me! Lock me up!”Ms Hopkins made her remarks at the Great Awakening, a Christian nationalist speaking tour featuring a number of speakers with ties to the far right including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano. On Saturday, Ms Hopkins made a splash when she told the assembled audience that she had entered the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Reports of RAF pilots teaching in China spark national security concerns

The Conservatives have been accused of risking national security by reportedly sending British military pilots to Beijing to teach the Chinese air force and giving students from China basic officer training in the UK.Several serving Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots taught an “Aviation English Course” in China in 2016, while a number of Chinese nationals studied at the RAF’s college at Cranwell in Lincolnshire and the Joint Services Command and Staff College at Shrivenham in Swindon, Sky News reported.A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson said: “The UK has never provided fast jet flight training, or any other sensitive training, for...
The Independent

TUC calls for better pay and conditions for night-shift workers

The TUC is calling for better pay and conditions for the millions of night-shift workers.Ahead of the clocks going back this weekend, the union organisation said many of those working overnight are on low pay and insecure contracts.New research published by the TUC suggested that almost one-third of night-workers earn less than £10 an hour, and seven in 10 are paid below £15 an hour, roughly the UK median wage.The TUC said there is no evidence of a ‘pay premium’ for people working overnight despite the heightened health risks that come with night work and the disruption it causes to...
The Independent

The Independent

899K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy