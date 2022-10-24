People are horrified after woman explains how her head ‘exploded’ mid-flight

A woman on TikTok has shocked the internet after she revealed how the back of her head “exploded” while she was on a flight due to the air pressure .

Weronika, who goes by @polish_99 on the app, posted a TikTok on 20 October showing a brace wrapped around her head and bruising on her face. On the video, she wrote: “POV: you’re the flight attendant that I’ve just had to inform the back of my head exploded from the pressure”.

She added in the caption: “Still not over how gross it was”.

After receiving more than six million views, Weronika posted several videos explaining how the mishap was caused by her stitches bursting open on the plane due to the air pressure. She had recently undergone a “fox eye” lift and a neck lift surgery, and she received a fit-to-fly certification by two different doctors one day before the flight. However, a previous consultation with the doctor who performed her BBL surgery had made her late to another appointment with the “cat eye” surgeon – who forgot to give her a fit-to-fly certificate amongst the rush.

She was given the go-ahead to fly from the airport doctors and made it to her flight, but while she was asleep on the plane, Weronika woke up and felt a lot of pain coming from her left ear. “I wake up and I’m in a lot of pain. My actual ear was in pain as well,” she said.

“I got up, went to the toilet, and I heard this audible pop,” she said, realising that the incision behind her ear had burst open.

Weronika continued: “I start feeling this hot liquid dripping down my neck and I grabbed some towels and start wiping it up.”

“Obviously, it was blood,” she added. “I don’t know if anyone’s had lipo; the fluid that comes out of you is yellow-y with blood. So, I sat there with this towel and it is blood, but it’s got this lovely yellow ring. It’s literally so gross and it smells so bad.”

Weronika assumed that the reason it happened was because of a drain that was placed in the exact same location behind her ear after her surgery, which is where most of the liquid would accumulate. “Obviously, all of that must’ve not drained out and when I got on the plane, it swelled up to the extent that the skin was pulling apart and the nylon stitches just couldn’t hold it anymore,” she shared.

@polish_99 I have really tried to be as concise as possible but I am going to do a part 2 now, I won’t make you wait ♬ Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

“When it popped, all the fluid just gushed out, all in one go,” Weronika added. “And I didn’t know what to say because it was so gross.”

After she informed a flight attendant about the situation, they told her to keep the blank compression band wrapped around her head until the plane landed. She also stuffed tissues in the head wrap where the liquid was bursting out to keep it from leaking.

“I was in so much pain for the rest of the flight and it felt so hot and all the liquid was draining into this tissue,” she said.

She sent her surgeon a picture of the hole where the drain had been, after all the liquid had dried up. “Long story short, I ended up with an infected oozing hole behind my ear but it’s clearing up now and it’s all good. I just have to be careful before it shuts,” she captioned her final TikTok.

Unsurprisingly, viewers were stunned by Weronika’s story and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“New achievement unlocked: Fear of head exploding on plane,” one TikToker commented.

“The flight attendant better get a raise,” said someone else.

Another user joked: “Guessing it was a pretty mind blowing experience.”

Others offered their sympathy to Weronika, and sent their hopes that she’s on the mend. “Honestly this sounds really scary. Glad you’re ok!” said one user, while another TikToker wrote: “I’m so sorry that happened to you! But I’m glad you’re ok and healing now.”