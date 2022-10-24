How to watch a partial solar eclipse

The last solar eclipse of 2022 will occur on Tuesday, 25 October.

Different parts of the world - including most of Europe , north east Africa , and parts of Asia - will be able to see various percentages of the sun’s surface covered by the silhouette of the moon in a partial solar eclipse.

In the UK , the eclipse will be at its peak around noon.

People wishing to view the eclipse in person have been warned never to look directly at the sun, but instead should use special glasses or a pinhole projector.

