This Is Washington's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant

Photo: Getty Images

Fast food has a special place in the hearts of Americans, thanks to its convenience and addicting flavors. Most restaurants and brands have been in the country for decades.

We're not just talking about titans like McDonald's and Taco Bell or heavy hitters like Chick-fil-A and Whataburger. There are regional and state-specific businesses that have die-hard fans lining up for their delicious burgers, fried chicken , tacos, and other offerings.

For those curious about those longtime establishments, LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state. For Washington, that honor goes to Zip's Drive-In (by the Cable Bridge) !

"Zip’s Drive-In was founded in 1953 by Robert 'Zip' Zuber and its very first location was in Kennewick, Washington," writers say. "While there are now Zip's restaurants throughout the state (with the largest concentration in Spokane) as well as Idaho, this location is the original. It’s a classic mid-century drive-in, with juicy burgers, fish and chips, chicken strips, and other greasy goodness."

If you're interested in dining at a piece of history, you can find the original Zip's Drive-In at 400 E Columbia Dr. in Kennewick. They have several locations throughout Washington state , as well.

