ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

This Is Washington's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZXcg_0ikfrwdP00
Photo: Getty Images

Fast food has a special place in the hearts of Americans, thanks to its convenience and addicting flavors. Most restaurants and brands have been in the country for decades.

We're not just talking about titans like McDonald's and Taco Bell or heavy hitters like Chick-fil-A and Whataburger. There are regional and state-specific businesses that have die-hard fans lining up for their delicious burgers, fried chicken , tacos, and other offerings.

For those curious about those longtime establishments, LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state. For Washington, that honor goes to Zip's Drive-In (by the Cable Bridge) !

"Zip’s Drive-In was founded in 1953 by Robert 'Zip' Zuber and its very first location was in Kennewick, Washington," writers say. "While there are now Zip's restaurants throughout the state (with the largest concentration in Spokane) as well as Idaho, this location is the original. It’s a classic mid-century drive-in, with juicy burgers, fish and chips, chicken strips, and other greasy goodness."

If you're interested in dining at a piece of history, you can find the original Zip's Drive-In at 400 E Columbia Dr. in Kennewick. They have several locations throughout Washington state , as well.

Check out the full list of historic fast-food joints on LoveFood 's website.

Comments / 2

Captain D
3d ago

Try again: It's 1949 and Pick Quick on old 99 in Fife, Washington, opens... They are still there making great burgers, real ice cream shakes, and fries the old fashioned way. The only things that have changed are the prices! Cash only is still the way to go! Well worth the trip and wait for cook to order classics... Sooooo Good!

Reply
4
Casey-j-Neer CJN
4d ago

I was Raised in Monroe and just down the road in Snohomish we had the Pilchuck and they are sooooo much better than Zips...... when I moved to the Tri-Cities in Dec of 2015 I was told to try Zips and it's ok but can't even hold a candle to the Pilchuck.

Reply
2
Related
98.3 The KEY

4 Washington Cities That Do Thanksgiving Weekend Right

Thanksgiving Day is about loosening your belt and having another plate of turkey, stuffing, and gravy while catching up with family and friends. The days after turkey day are about finding fun things to do together - and I'm not talking about shopping Black Friday sales or sitting home and watching football.
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
107.3 KFFM

The Top 4 Strangest Things in Washington anyone can See

Everyone knows the phrase "Keep Portland Weird" but what about Washington? We sure aren't the normal run-of-the-mill state, we have our own weird quirks that others seem to shrug off and not understand our way of life. However, with the spirit of Halloween flowing through us right now, we thought,...
WASHINGTON STATE
nwsportsmanmag.com

Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves

At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
WASHINGTON STATE
multicare.org

Good Sam’s Sam keeps the peace

With the help of donor funds, Operations Manager of Site Security and Hospitality Services Justin Worthington started a K9 security program at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital. K9 Sam was selected out of 14 dogs for his calm disposition, love of getting pets and great focus. Meet the newest member of...
PUYALLUP, WA
KDRV

New U.S. Coast Guard base is activated today in Oregon

ASTORIA, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has a new base along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast. It held an establishment ceremony today to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria in Warrenton, when Commander Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit as Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.
ASTORIA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

WA cougars are killing wolves

OLYMPIA – When it comes to where wolves roam, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeing a phenomenon that has been relatively uncommon in other states – cougars killing wolves. Earlier in the summer a collared wolf from the Dominion wolf pack territory sent a mortality...
WASHINGTON STATE
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy