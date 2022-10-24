Read full article on original website
Head Of TX State Troopers Staying Put Following Uvalde Tragedy
The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety isn’t stepping down, despite from calls from those who are upset over the handling of the Uvalde school shooting. DPS Director Steve McCraw promised a review of the shooting will be finished by the end of the year. He also promised that officers who acted incorrectly will fce punishment, but he says that’s up to the Uvalde district attorney and will likely come next year. Nineteen students and two teachers were murdered in the massacre.
DPS Captures Nearly 60 Illegal Immigrants Smuggled In Dump Truck
The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting the capture of nearly 60 illegal immigrants during a smuggling attempt on Tuesday afternoon. A DPS spokesman says the illegals were found inside a dump truck that troopers had pulled over on I-35 in Cotulla. Officers arrested the driver and handed the...
TX Officials Announce Money For New Elementary School In Uvalde
Top officials in Texas are announcing money for a new elementary school in Uvalde. Governor Greg Abbott was among those to reveal 15-million dollars will go toward building a new school. The money comes after a shooting at Robb Elementary School back in May left 19 students and two teachers...
Texas, Alabama To Get Needed Rain This Weekend
Some areas in the South will get some much needed rain this weekend. Heavy rain is already falling in cities including Dallas. The area stretching from eastern Texas to the Florida Panhandle will see the biggest risk of severe thunderstorms and flooding beginning Friday and lasting through Sunday. The U.S....
HHS Secretary Visits South Texas
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is learning more about the challenges faced by healthcare professionals in South Texas. Becerra toured parts of the Rio Grande Valley Thursday as a guest of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez. Becerra was told that the government needs to do more to lower the...
Ground Broken For Anzalduas Bridge Expansion
Rio Grande Valley officials are breaking ground for an 83-million-dollar expansion of the Anzalduas International Bridge. A ceremony to mark the start of the project was held Wednesday. The expansion will allow commercial trucks to take cargo over the bridge in both directions. The Pharr International Bridge is currently the...
