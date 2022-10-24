The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety isn’t stepping down, despite from calls from those who are upset over the handling of the Uvalde school shooting. DPS Director Steve McCraw promised a review of the shooting will be finished by the end of the year. He also promised that officers who acted incorrectly will fce punishment, but he says that’s up to the Uvalde district attorney and will likely come next year. Nineteen students and two teachers were murdered in the massacre.

