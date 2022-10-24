ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State announces kickoff time for Northwestern

By Kristine Varkony
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University announced Monday that their Nov. 5 football game at Northwestern University will kick off at noon.

Before the Buckeyes face the Wildcats in Evanston, Ill., Ryan Day and team will travel to Penn State this weekend to face James Franklin’s 6-1 Nittany Lions.

Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet

No. 2 Ohio State had a dominating 54-10 win over Iowa this past Saturday at home after their bye week. Northwestern fell to Maryland 31-24 adding to the loss column on their 1-6 record.

The last time the Buckeyes and Wildcats faced each other in football ​was for the 2020 Big Ten Championship which Ohio State won 22-10. OSU has not lost to Northwestern since 2004.

The trip to Ryan Field will be the Buckeyes’ fifth noon kickoff of the season and third one in a row. The first was against Arkansas State, the second against Iowa, the third and fourth will be against Penn State and Michigan, respectively.

Just two Buckeye games on the schedule currently have no announced kickoff times: Nov. 12 vs. Indiana, and Nov. 19 at. Maryland.

