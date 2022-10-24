Put a stop to accidentally launching Samsung Pay. Samsung Pay, or Samsung Wallet in specific markets, makes NFC-based mobile payments a breeze for anyone who owns a Samsung phone. One of its quick access features lets you swipe up from the bottom of the screen to launch the app, even from the lock screen. This makes it very easy to get to the app without numerous taps or by scrolling through the app drawer. It can get annoying quite quickly, though, especially if you use swipe gestures, as you might accidentally launch the app multiple times. If you’ve run into this problem, here’s how to disable the Samsung Pay swipe feature.

