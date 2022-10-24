Read full article on original website
Apple concedes to EU law, iPhones will get USB-C ports
Apple will "have to comply" with the new rule, the company's Marketing Chief said at a conference. Apple’s Marketing Chief has said that the company would have to comply with the European Union’s USB-C law. Bloomberg reports that Apple will switch from Lightning to USB-C ports on iPhones...
Daily Authority: Ex-Windows chief reminisces Windows 8, 10 years later
Talking Windows 8 after a decade, a new venture by the father of Android, and more tech news of the day. 🌅 Good morning, good people of tech. I started watching Andor on Disney Plus just yesterday and spent the entire night finishing all eight episodes available on the streaming platform. Isn’t it the best Star Wars show in a long time? Anyway, let’s get onto business with the big tech stories of the day.
The Pixel 7 series helped Google achieve its 'highest selling week ever'
It looks like the Pixel 7 series is another step in the right direction for Google. Google says it recently had its “highest selling week ever” for the Pixel line. This was due to the Pixel 7 series, which went on sale earlier this month. Google has seemingly...
OnePlus offers vague timeline for its Android 13 beta rollout
OnePlus has released a roadmap for when its Android 13 beta is arriving. OnePlus has given us a roadmap for when it will release its beta version of Android 13. The timeline OnePlus provided is vague at best. The company says the stable version will be tuned according to beta...
Google Messages users stumble onto new security feature in the works
End-to-end encryption appears to be in the early stages of testing for group chats. Some Redditors unexpectedly got an encrypted message while participating in a large group chat. It was later discovered that group chat end-to-end encryption was enabled through Google Messages. It appears that group chat end-to-end encryption is...
Is Venmo safe? The low-down on privacy and security for Venmo users
Venmo is generally safe to use, but double-check your privacy and security settings first. Venmo is one of the most popular money transfer apps in the United States, alongside PayPal and Cash App. In many cases, it’s easier and faster to pay your friends and family through Venmo instead of a traditional wire transfer. But are you sacrificing your financial security and privacy for this convenience or is Venmo truly safe to use? Let’s break it down.
How to enable or disable the Samsung Pay swipe up feature
Put a stop to accidentally launching Samsung Pay. Samsung Pay, or Samsung Wallet in specific markets, makes NFC-based mobile payments a breeze for anyone who owns a Samsung phone. One of its quick access features lets you swipe up from the bottom of the screen to launch the app, even from the lock screen. This makes it very easy to get to the app without numerous taps or by scrolling through the app drawer. It can get annoying quite quickly, though, especially if you use swipe gestures, as you might accidentally launch the app multiple times. If you’ve run into this problem, here’s how to disable the Samsung Pay swipe feature.
Redmi Note 12 series launched: 200MP camera, 210W charging for under $400
The three phones share the same processor and screen, but differ in a number of ways. Xiaomi‘s Redmi Note series has traditionally been the company’s most popular smartphone series, offering great value for money in the budget segment. Now, the company has revealed the Redmi Note 12 series in China.
Samsung brings astrophotography and multiple exposure to Expert RAW
Expert RAW is gaining two new features to help users up their photography game. Samsung is introducing a couple of new features to its Expert RAW app. The first new feature will be a multiple exposure mode. The second new feature will be an astrophotography mode. For all of you...
How to turn off 5G on your Android phone
Here's how to disconnect from the 5G network when you don't need it. The 5G network promises faster data speeds and lower latency connections, but the tradeoff is that you may notice your battery draining faster than usual. Additionally, 5G still isn’t very prominent outside of major cities in the US and Europe. If you do have it, you may opt to connect to 4G LTE networks instead. Here’s how to turn off 5G connections on your Android phone.
Poll: What do you think of benchmark tests for smartphones?
Do you have a lot of faith in benchmark tests or is it quite the opposite?. Benchmark apps are one of the most frequently cited measurements of performance for smartphones today. These apps put phones through a series of workloads, testing the CPU, GPU, and/or overall system. However, we’re curious...
We asked, you told us: Your Android phone definitely isn't rooted
Over three-quarters of polled readers don't have a rooted Android phone. Many Android phones can be rooted, giving you a greater level of access to the device. This opens the door for greater customization, more system-level tweaks, and a host of other benefits. We wanted to know how many Android...
Samsung is no longer ignoring the emojis that came out in 2021
Samsung will be bringing 138 new emojis to its devices. Samsung’s One UI 5 update will bring support for Unicode 15 before Android 13. Samsung is also finally providing support for Unicode 14. The emojis in Unicode 14 came out in 2021. Samsung is finally rolling out the stable...
