Auburn, WA

cabarettballoon
4d ago

People that get hurt and or robbed because of the ignorant laws passed about drugs are finally tired. Now when potential victims defend their selves they will become the criminal. It has been downhill for two years plus and it will take many years to bring any sign of normal life.

Beverly Mora
4d ago

yeah too soft everybody that wants to live a cushion life and do drugs and waste your life move to Washington they're not even locking you up for it anymore they don't care come damage their their state everybody's moving out of here anyway they're Fed up vote Republicans this year get the Democrats out of office they're damaging our cities our towns our states

Michael Harrison
4d ago

Drug enforcement hasn't worked since Nixon started .Personal.responsibility for swallowing injecting or snorting drugs If they die from the drugs.to bad !

kqennewsradio.com

TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
ilovekent.net

Eleven – including 3 from Kent – arrested in connection with cartel drug trafficking

Three significant drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills are facing federal charges this week, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Two indictments charging a total of eleven defendants were unsealed late yesterday following law enforcement activity in two...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle wants to put its money where its graffiti is

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has announced a new plan to address a surge of graffiti in the city. Harrell is not only calling on multiple city departments to address the graffiti — he’s also looking to citizens in the community to support these efforts. “We're going to enhance...
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Clallam County Commissioner charged with DUI

PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Commissioner Bill Peach was booked and released on a DUI Tuesday night after posting $10,000 bail. Clallam County Prosecutor Mark Nichols told KONP that he outsourced the matter to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in order to avoid a conflict of interest.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Where leaded gas still flies in the United States

The United States banned leaded paint and leaded gasoline decades ago, but many floatplanes and other small aircraft still run on leaded fuel. Federal officials have taken a major step toward changing that. Small airplanes are the largest source of lead pollution in the air of Washington state, pumping about...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Lewis County coroner rules hiker's death as homicide

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide. On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.
thejoltnews.com

Lacey man charged after allegedly breaking into home, resisting arrest

A Lacey man was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor after allegedly breaking into a house that he previously worked on and then resisting arrest. Wayne Richard Knapp, 46, was charged with residential burglary and resisting arrest by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Oct. 18. Olympia police arrested...
LACEY, WA
KLEWTV

$1.5 million worth of drugs found in Washington state apartment

EVERETT, Wash. (KOMO) — Authorities said they recovered $1.5 million worth of drugs from a Washington state apartment on Wednesday. Detectives seized "3,000 grams of heroin, 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder, over 100,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, 989 grams of cocaine, over 21,000 grams of methamphetamine, and 101 gallons of ethanol," according to the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force. The task force consists of local, state and federal detectives and special agents as well as personnel from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Everett and Lynnwood police departments.
EVERETT, WA

