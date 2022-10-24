People that get hurt and or robbed because of the ignorant laws passed about drugs are finally tired. Now when potential victims defend their selves they will become the criminal. It has been downhill for two years plus and it will take many years to bring any sign of normal life.
yeah too soft everybody that wants to live a cushion life and do drugs and waste your life move to Washington they're not even locking you up for it anymore they don't care come damage their their state everybody's moving out of here anyway they're Fed up vote Republicans this year get the Democrats out of office they're damaging our cities our towns our states
Drug enforcement hasn't worked since Nixon started .Personal.responsibility for swallowing injecting or snorting drugs If they die from the drugs.to bad !
