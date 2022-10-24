ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN News 2

Beyoncé inadvertently confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ Tour

By Christine Samra
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEawY_0ikforTN00

Beyoncé is coming.

The “Alien Superstar” singer inadvertently confirmed her summer 2023 “Renaissance” tour during WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala 2022 in Santa Monica.

One of the auction items, at the Saturday night fundraiser, was an extravagant ticket package that would make any Beyhive member lose their breath .

George Strait to perform at Nissan Stadium

“Valued at a total of $20,000, United [Airlines] x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her ‘Renaissance’ tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world,” read the item via a post on social media . “This prize is complete with 2 first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property. And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina [Beyoncé’s mother]!”

The winning bidder reportedly paid between $45,000 to $50,000 for the tickets, according to Variety .

The theater was founded in 2017 by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and her stepfather, actor Richard Lawson.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

While Beyoncé hasn’t released the information to fans, reports claim the singer has been seeking out stadiums for the tour next summer.

While fans await tour details, they’re also awaiting corresponding visuals to the album’s 16 tracks.

The 28-time Grammy winner dropped her seventh studio album “Renaissance” in July of this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN News 2

TN state Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, House Dems confirm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, a spokesman for Tennessee’s House Democrats confirmed Wednesday morning. Cooper represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since the late 1990s. She was running to fill the District 86 seat again in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Representative Cooper was not only the oldest-serving legislator […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy