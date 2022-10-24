Read full article on original website
Related
Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name
Sneakerheads, be advised! Yeezy sneakers have skyrocketed in price, soaring upwards of 50% just hours after Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic tirade on the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale...
Gear Patrol
The Coolest New Watches from Our Favorite Microbrands
Watch enthusiasts that seek out the new and unique had a veritable smorgasbord to browse in New York City over the next-to-last weekend in October. The trade shows WindUp and WatchTime took place concurrently and bustled with collectors, casual fans, media and industry professionals. The tables, booths and display cases, of course, were also brimming with watches — new and recent releases that, in aggregate, reflect an industry in stride.
Gear Patrol
These Are the Best Golf Bags to Get You Through Every Round
Golf boomed throughout the pandemic and two years on from the outbreak of Covid, it looks like those new and returning players are showing no signs of slowing down. Golf has always been popular, but right now is one of the best times we can remember to get into the game, thanks to the resurgence of older brands and a handful of upstarts changing the game for the better. We've covered the best golf apparel from head to toe, and now it's time to dig into one of the most important, and underrated, pieces of gear you need for golf, a golf bag. The best golf bags are versatile, come with numerous pockets and are made to last — after all, golf is probably the only sport that has so much gear that you're essentially required to carry a bag (not using a bag isn't illegal or anything, but you'd look crazy without one).
Gear Patrol
Shop Top Picks from Brooks Running Gear at a Discount
Brooks Running rightly prides itself on its top-of-the-line running apparel, shoes and accessories. At Academy Sports, you can shop it all, from Brooks Runnings’ most popular men's and women’s running shoes to its innovative new collections. Pro tip: start with the company’s cutting-edge Glycerin collection and its coveted Ghost, Anthem and Adrenaline models. There's also plenty of new running apparel hitting the Academy Sports' shelves each season, so you'll be able to find cold or warm weather Brooks Running gear when it's time – in no time. You'll find a wide range of thermal styles, fun tops and performance running apparel, making it easy to find something for yourself and everyone on your gift list. Right now, receive 10 percent off your next purchase of up to $200 when you sign up for Academy Sports’ email program.
Gear Patrol
These New Boots Are the Best Clarks Collab of All Time
While Wallabees work year-round — just look in Jamaica — they're fall footwear through and through, at least across the Northeastern US. And the best pairs are the ones you've worn for years, with their soft, worn-in suede moccasin-style upper and aged natural crepe outsole. They've earned a little something extra: texture.
Gear Patrol
Levi's Newest 501 Jeans Look Like They Time-Traveled Here from 1963
Although there is just one 501, the Levi's jean has changed a little each decade since it was debuted (which was, for the record, the 1870s). The general premise, however, has remained: a straight-fitting jean with no unnecessary adornments or function-inhibiting extras. It's a standard blue jean that looks good on almost anybody, no matter which iteration you favor: the Levi's 501 Original Shrink to Fit, 501 Slim Taper, 1937 501, 1947 501, 1954 501, 1955 501, 1966 501, 1980's 501, 501 '93...or the all-new 1963 501, a product from Levi's archive-referencing subline, Levi's Vintage Clothing.
Gear Patrol
Did NOMOS Glashütte Hit a Homerun with the New Club Sport Polar and Petrol?
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Designed "for life on the go," the latest release from NOMOS Glashütte is the stainless steel 37mm Club Sport neomatik ($3,150). Available now in two sleek and nuanced colorways – Polar and Petrol – and powered by an innovative and super slender DUW 3001 automatic movement, these new models emit what NOMOS calls "radiant, uncomplicated high-performance."
Gear Patrol
Should You Buy a Vintage Turntable?
Vintage audio is undoubtedly in vogue. Vinyl has been experiencing an incredible renaissance — so much so that it has encouraged a whole industry to making new turntables, preamps, phono cartridges and other components. And it seems to have had a trickle down effect into other old-school playback formats. Interest in CDs and cassette tapes are both experiencing resurgences, as well (albeit not to the same level as vinyl).
Gear Patrol
These Are the Best Watches Under $200
It’s easy to assume the most interesting watches lie in the realm of four, five and six figures, where exotic materials, complex hand-made movements and limited editions abound. But there’s something to be said about a cheap watch with character and a solid build. And the price point is lower than most think — you don’t need to spend thousands or even many hundreds for a quality affordable timepiece. Some dirt-cheap watches that sell for $200 or less have all the basic facets of a great timepiece.
Gear Patrol
Backcountry Has Finally Pushed GORE-TEX to Its Max
Today, GORE-TEX is often assumed to be one of the most durable, weather-proof materials. So when it comes time to invest in some sturdy winter gear, most shoppers make sure to swoop up any piece laced with it. That said, this isn’t just any GORE-TEX jacket. Backcountry’s Cottonwoods Jacket is its toughest ski kit to date. It boasts an improved hood fit to ensure nothing inhibits your vision on the slopes (even a full-size helmet), and it’s tough enough to withstand powder storms, tight trees and open groomers. The optimized fit delivers enhanced mobility while soft wrist gaiters will keep your sleeves secure and more comfortable. Best of all, a removable powder skirt means you can rest assured no snow is going to find its way inside. And if that’s not enough gear for your next vacation, shop Backcountry’s entire GORE-TEX lineup to find a wide range of bib pants, snow mittens and more.
Gear Patrol
The JURA Z10 Automatically Grinds and Brews 32 Hot or Cold Brew Specialties
JURA’s Z10 is a new kind of automatic coffee machine, for both hot and cold brew. It can make 32 different "specialties," including a wide range of espresso drinks, and contains a built-in coffee grinder called the "Product Recognizing Grinder" (P.R.G.). For each type of brew, the P.R.G. automatically adjusts its grind to ensure that every recipe is optimized from the start. Once the beans are ready, they’ll enter the machine’s "eighth-generation brewing unit." Utilizing JURA's unique, 3D brewing technology, the brewing unit flows precisely metered water evenly through your ground coffee multiple times. The result is an aromatic, best-in-class cup of coffee – every single time. The Z10 is uniquely designed to create “genuine cold brew specialties.” Its Cold Extraction Process starts with a more coarsely ground coffee that is then pulsed with high-pressure cold water to create a fruity, energizing brew. Z10's user-friendly touchscreen makes it easy to switch up your usual coffee routine on a whim. Coffee lovers with a curious streak, your dream machine has arrived in the JURA Z10.
Gear Patrol
The Best Toasters of 2022 for the Perfect Crispy Bite
A toaster is one of the universal kitchen staples that almost everyone has. Whether you've been using the same $20 slot toaster since college or you cook almost everything in a toaster oven, there's a lot to consider when you're ready for an upgrade. You may think that every toaster is the same, but we're here to tell you that little details can make a difference between a lifetime buy and a toaster you'll need to replace in two years. Our editors tried and tested the following seven toasters finding them easy to use, built to last and the perfect addition to their morning toast.
Gear Patrol
Garmin's Edge 1040 Solar Is the Last GPS Unit You'll Ever Buy for Cycling
When I started riding a road bike in a serious way, I was a full-on Fred. I hopped on a borrowed road bike, donned some ill-fitting spandex shorts and decided that riding 60 miles in one day was a simple task that any former athlete could complete without an issue. Unfortunately, cycling is extremely difficult and I spent the day wishing a steak sandwich would manifest itself in front of me. Instead, I borrowed a couple of chocolate chip Clif bars and limped to the line with a new respect for the athletes of the Tour de France.
Gear Patrol
Rogue SR-2 Vs. RPM Comp4: Which Speed Rope Blazes Past the Competition?
Jumping rope can bring a plethora of benefits to your training routine. From mixing up cardio sessions to strengthening your feet and ankles and more, there's an abundance of perks to skipping in place. Jumping rope can also be performed at a variety of intensities — and for those wanting to crank up the volume for CrossFit training or fast-paced movements like double unders, speed ropes are the best rope category to consider.
Gear Patrol
Cuisinart's 9-Piece Copper Cookware Set Is 51% Off at Wayfair Right Now
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Wayfair has kicked off its second Way Day sale on Wednesday, October 26 and the e-tailer has slashed the prices of a bunch of kitchen essentials.Topping our list is Cuisinart's 9-Piece Copper Cookware set, which is currently 51 percent off.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
At its inception Snapchat was a truly unique platform, bringing photo-focused and disappearing messaging to the masses, a feature that Instagram quickly adopted. However, with the social media landscape moving swiftly towards video, some would assume the app had fallen behind. Now, Snapchat has finally caught up by introducing its own video editing suite, called “Director Mode”. The feature allows creators to utilize virtual green screens, camera speed changes and multiple clip editing, and will particularly appeal to those who use the brand’s Spotlight feature. But Snapchat isn’t just coming after Tik Tok, they’re also coming after BeReal with increased functionality for the Dual Camera mode, which is already available in the regular snapchat cam. This update (along with many others over the years) shows Snapchat’s interest in giving content creators a tertiary platform opportunity, moving away from its simple messaging past.
Comments / 0