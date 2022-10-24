Golf boomed throughout the pandemic and two years on from the outbreak of Covid, it looks like those new and returning players are showing no signs of slowing down. Golf has always been popular, but right now is one of the best times we can remember to get into the game, thanks to the resurgence of older brands and a handful of upstarts changing the game for the better. We've covered the best golf apparel from head to toe, and now it's time to dig into one of the most important, and underrated, pieces of gear you need for golf, a golf bag. The best golf bags are versatile, come with numerous pockets and are made to last — after all, golf is probably the only sport that has so much gear that you're essentially required to carry a bag (not using a bag isn't illegal or anything, but you'd look crazy without one).

